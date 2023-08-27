In 1986, the Art League began producing plays in the original building as a way to help pay for the property and to raise money. The first play produced was “How Green was my Brownie,” which was rehearsed on the back porch of one of the members.
Fifty years ago in September 1973, the was incorporated as a Florida nonprofit organization. That filing was the culmination of years of work by a group of volunteers who had begun during the 1960s meeting in homes, churches, the library and other venues to organize art exhibitions and to encourage appreciation of the arts.
The Art League, since renamed the Art Center of Citrus County, will celebrate the Fiftieth Anniversary with a gala on Sept. 9 beginning at 6 p.m. on the Art Center campus at 2644 N. Annapolis Ave. in Citrus Hills. Tickets for the event are $25 and are available at the box office on the Art Center campus or online at artcentertheatre.org.
After the Art League was incorporated, the organization was seeking a permanent home. At one point, founders planned to partner with the Citrus County Historical Society to build a campus on property along SR 44 near the intersection of CR 491.
However, this planned partnership did not result in building a permanent location for the young Art League.
Then in 1982, the organization bought two lots on the corner of County Road 486 and Annapolis Ave., and in 1984 they built a single-story building on the site. That building is the base building that was later expanded and remodeled into the Arts and Education Building. In 1985 the organization bought additional property at the site, and now owns four acres bounded by CR 486, Annapolis Avenue and Alaska Lane.
Part of the way the Art League funded these purchases and the new building was by some members making $1,000 loans to the organization. The agreement was that these would be repaid when the organization had enough money. When the organization had the money to repay a loan, a name would be drawn from a hat to determine who got repaid. Many members, when their names were drawn, refused repayment and called the loans a donation.
In order to provide back stage space for plays, and to create a library, in 1986 a small addition was built on the east side of the existing building. Because plays were successful fundraisers, the organization began regularly producing plays, using a portable stage and folding steel chairs. Space in the building was shared between artists and actors, with artists there during the day and actors there in the evenings.
Plans were made to build a theater on the site, and money was set aside for its construction and an engineering firm was engaged to design the building. A facilities grant from the state was added to the money that had been set aside, and the organization secured a $680,000 loan to finance the remainder of the $1.1 million theater construction.
The new theater with a full stage, dressing rooms, stadium seating, and a modern sound and lighting system opened in 2003 with a grand gala attended by county leaders, the media, and members. The opening play was Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town.”
During this time, the organization registered “The Art Center of Citrus County” as a name that more closely reflects the organization.
In 2007, the original building was extensively remodeled and enlarged to create the AE Building that houses meeting areas, the library, the box office, a rehearsal hall and the organization offices. Funding for this project came through donations, savings and another facilities grant. No additional debt was incurred for this construction.
The Art Center today is a true art center, representing the visual arts, the photographic arts and theatrical arts. The organization is managed by a professional executive director, volunteer officers and outside directors drawn from community leaders.
The Art Center enters its next 50 years proud of its past and the many volunteers who created the organization as it is today and looking forward to a future led by a new group of volunteers who look forward to providing quality entertainment and the opportunity for artists and photographers to both improve their skills and demonstrate their works.
Mac Harris is the current president of the Art Center. He and his wife Sharon have been volunteers at the Art Center since 1998.