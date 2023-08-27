play

Local actors provide Citrus County with quality entertainment.

Fifty years ago in September 1973, the  was incorporated as a Florida nonprofit organization. That filing was the culmination of years of work by a group of volunteers who had begun during the 1960s meeting in homes, churches, the library and other venues to organize art exhibitions and to encourage appreciation of the arts.

The Art League, since renamed the Art Center of Citrus County, will celebrate the Fiftieth Anniversary with a gala on Sept. 9 beginning at 6 p.m. on the Art Center campus at 2644 N. Annapolis Ave. in Citrus Hills. Tickets for the event are $25 and are available at the box office on the Art Center campus or online at artcentertheatre.org.

In 1986, the Art League began producing plays in the original building as a way to help pay for the property and to raise money. The first play produced was “How Green was my Brownie,” which was rehearsed on the back porch of one of the members.