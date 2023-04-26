Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from April 24
- William Devin Head, 45, Inverness, arrested April 24 for retail petit theft (value $100 or less). No bond.
- Omar Camejo, 55, Crystal River, arrested April 24 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
- James Dury Robinson, 52, Dunnellon, arrested April 24 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $2,197.
- David Alan Smith Jr., 19, DOC, arrested April 24 for borrowed for court. No bond.
- Seth Wayne Gunn, 21, Inverness, arrested April 24 for misdemeanor DUI, possession cannabis (less than 20 grams) and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
- Randy B. Millner, 47, Homosassa, arrested April 24 for fugitive from justice. No bond.
- Everett Ricky Dicks, 25, Homosassa, arrested April 24 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
- Jonathan Michael Opperman, 32, Inverness, arrested April 24 for felony carry concealed weapon and/or use/display/attempt to use weapon while committing felony and possession of controlled substance. Bond $7,000.
- Glenn David Conner, 36, Beverly Hills, arrested April 24 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.