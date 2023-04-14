Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from April 13
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
- Jayne Ann Maag, 41, Crystal River, arrested April 13 for misdemeanor criminal mischief ($200 or less). Bond $500.
- Neil Thomas Keller, 35, Beverly Hills, arrested April 13 for felony auto theft and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
- Maxine Dyan Zacharias, 22, Floral City, arrested April 13 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
- Jasmine Marie Dollar, 25, Floral City, arrested April 13 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
- Brandom Devon Glass, 38, Dunnellon, arrested April 13 for borrowed for court. No bond.
- James Anthony Miller Jr., 19, Deland, arrested April 13 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Anna Katryn Brown, 35, Dunnellon, arrested April 13 for felony cause cruel death/pain/suffering. Bond $20,000.
- Brittney Lynn Blair, 28, Homosassa, arrested April 13 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
- Simoneau Charissa, 34, Crystal River, arrested April 13 for felony child abuse without causing great bodily harm - weapon other, and child neglect by willful or culpable negligence without causing great bodily harm. Bond $4,000.
- Jacob Russell Perin, 30, Lecanto, arrested April 13 for felony indecent, lewd or lascivious touching of certain minors (by 24 years of age or older, victim 16 or 17 years of age). No bond.
- Kiyati Elias Nicolas, 34, Inverness, arrested April 13 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- John Robert Manis, 50, Inverness, arrested April 13 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Joseph Robert Tesso, 46, Homosassa, arrested April 13 for felony possession of controlled substance, possession cannabis (less than 20 grams) and drug paraphernalia. Bond $6,000.