A Homosassa man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after shooting his victim Sunday several times at the Crystal River Dollar General in Crystal River.
The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrested Oscar Omar Delbono, 67, Sunday, according to CCSO records.
While CCSO details of the shooting is still limited, the Chronicle learned that there was an altercation between Delbono and his victim in the store parking lot prior to the shooting. The shooting also did not occur inside the store, but rather outside, and no Dollar General employees were involved.
Citrus County deputies responded to a call Sunday evening regarding an armed suspect at the retail store on State Road 44.
The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the CCSO. Inclement weather prohibited a helicopter transport.
After taking Delbono into custody, officials say there was no threat to the public.
The victim remains in critical condition, according to the CCSO.
More details will be provided as they become available.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.