DG 1

Sheriff investigators at work at the Dollar General

 Photos by Jackie Lytton

A Homosassa man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after shooting his victim Sunday several times at the Crystal River Dollar General in Crystal River.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrested Oscar Omar Delbono, 67, Sunday, according to CCSO records.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.