A Citrus County woman refusing to get off her reclining chair for dinner now faces charges of abusing an elderly person or disabled adult.
According to the arrest report for Melissa Ruth Johnson, 37, the arresting deputy was called to the Citrus County home Feb. 14 at 5;35 p.m.
When the deputy arrived Johnson was waiting in the driveway and told the deputy she had been in an argument with the victim, according to records.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Johnson told the deputy that she had been at work all day and came home and sat in the reclining chair and slept, but was awakened by the victim wanting to have sex, according to records.
Johnson said that she and the victim then argued and he pulled out her lip ring. The deputy reported that Johnson had a piercing above her lip, but it looked as if she didn’t have any rings inside for some time, according to records.
The deputy also reported that they didn’t see any marks or injuries on Johnson indicative of a physical struggle, according to records.
The deputy reported that while in the driveway with Johnson, her juvenile son approached them and told the deputy he had been inside the home and tried to wake his mother who was asleep in the chair, according to records.
The son then told the deputy he went outside to the chicken coop to collect eggs when he heard a loud thump from inside the house, according to records.
The son told the deputy that when he went back inside to ask what happened, the victim told him “Your mom put her hands on me and I’m calling the law.”
The deputy reported that when they met with the victim, the victim said that Johnson was drinking tequila all day and had fallen asleep in the reclining chair, according to records.
The victim said he made dinner and that both he and Johnson’s son tried to wake Johnson for dinner. When she finally woke, she was argumentative and the arguing escalated until she hit him with two open hands on his chest and he fell to the ground, according to records. The deputy said the victim was physically disabled.
The deputy also spoke to a witness in the home who was the victim’s mother. According to records, she told a similar story to that of the victim’s account of events.
The deputy arrested Johnson and charged her with abuse of elderly person or disabled adult without causing great bodily harm.
The deputy reported that on the way to jail, Johnson said she had been drinking that day and argued with the victim and when he reached to grab her she struck him in the chest, according to records.
There was no bond because this was a domestic dispute.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@
chronicleonline.com.