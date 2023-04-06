Carrie Lynn Hall Tannenbaum

A domestic argument about other family members became heated and, arresting deputies say, ended with a Homosassa woman hitting a senior citizen over his head with a lamp base, leaving gashes and the victim covered in blood.

On the morning of April 1, the arresting deputy was dispatched to a Homosassa home regarding a domestic dispute and was met by Carrie Lynn Hall Tannenbaum, 62.

