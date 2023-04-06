A domestic argument about other family members became heated and, arresting deputies say, ended with a Homosassa woman hitting a senior citizen over his head with a lamp base, leaving gashes and the victim covered in blood.
On the morning of April 1, the arresting deputy was dispatched to a Homosassa home regarding a domestic dispute and was met by Carrie Lynn Hall Tannenbaum, 62.
According to Tannenbaum’s arrest records, Tannenbaum told the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy she hit the victim, but only to defend herself. The deputy reported smelling alcohol on Tannenbaum.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
When the deputy and Tannenbaum went into the home, the deputy found the man sitting on his living room couch with his head, hands, arms and T-shirt covered in blood, according to records.
The deputy reported that the victim’s head was still bleeding and that the victim was holding a cloth on his head, but the cloth was saturated with blood. On the back of the couch rested a broken lamp.
According to records, the victim told the arresting deputy the two were arguing over his daughters.
The victim said that he was sitting on the couch and Tannenbaum was standing behind him. According to records, the victim said Tannenbaum reached over his shoulders to grab him and he pushed her away. He said that was when Tannenbaum then hit him with the lamp on top of his head leaving two large gashes, and he immediately started bleeding.
The deputy reported that when he later spoke to Tannenbaum, she said that she did hit the man with the lamp, but was not going to apologize for what she did.
The deputy arrested Tannenbaum and charged her with aggravated battery, intentionally causing great bodily harm, and aggravated battery on a person 65 years old or older, reclassified to a felony in the first degree.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.