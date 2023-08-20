Hurricane season presents its share of challenges. The variability of these storms necessitates constant vigilance and understanding. Whether individuals have encountered storms before or are facing their first experience, there’s always room to enhance hurricane preparedness.
The Citrus County Library System invites the community to a session featuring meteorologist Kyle Hanson from Bay News 9. This event offers insights into the dynamics of extreme weather and factors contributing to hurricane formation. Hanson’s expertise will provide attendees with insights into meteorological patterns, conditions, and sheltering essentials during these events.
On Thursday, Sept. 7, Hanson will share his knowledge at two library branches. The first presentation begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Lakes Region branch in Inverness. The second session is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the Coastal Region branch in Crystal River. The event provides an opportunity to interact with an expert and address questions about extreme weather preparedness.
All library programs, including this session, are accessible to the public free of charge. For more details about the event, participants can explore the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events or reach out to their nearest branch.
To stay informed about upcoming programs, events, and available resources through the library, individuals can visit citruslibraries.org or follow @CitrusLibraries on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. With a focus on education and awareness, the Citrus County Library System aims to equip community members with tools to navigate the challenges presented by extreme weather events.