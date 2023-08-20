kyle hanson

Hurricane season presents its share of challenges. The variability of these storms necessitates constant vigilance and understanding. Whether individuals have encountered storms before or are facing their first experience, there’s always room to enhance hurricane preparedness.

The Citrus County Library System invites the community to a session featuring meteorologist Kyle Hanson from Bay News 9. This event offers insights into the dynamics of extreme weather and factors contributing to hurricane formation. Hanson’s expertise will provide attendees with insights into meteorological patterns, conditions, and sheltering essentials during these events.

