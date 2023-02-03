Trace your roots to other countries
The Citrus County Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, where guest speaker Claudia Breland will discuss “Beyond the United States: Tracing Your Ancestry in Other Countries.”
Ancestry.com has collections relating to census, military, and immigration records for the United States, England, Canada, Germany and other countries. FamilySearch.org has a growing collection of digitized original records from all over the world.
The meeting will be in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3474 W. Southern St., Lecanto, and via Zoom.
Afternoon, Saturday technology classes
The Homosassa Library will be hosting afternoon and Saturday technology classes January-March. These classes are in addition to morning classes which occur on Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m.
On Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 1:30 p.m., they will cover the basics of the iPhone. Those who missed the first "Alternatives to Cable" class will have a chance to attend or revisit that class on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 1:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Feb. 18, at 10:15 a.m., come to the library to learn the basics of an Android smartphone.
Rounding up the Tuesday afternoon classes, Homosassa will host "Buying and Selling on eBay" on March 14 and "Android: Getting Started" on March 21. Both classes will occur at 1:30 p.m.
On Saturday, March 18, at 10:15 a.m., the "Alternatives to Cable" class will be offered for those who may not be able to visit the library during the week.
These technology classes are free and open to everyone. For more information, go to the library’s website at citruslibraries.org.
HCA Florida Citrus Hospital presents heart seminar
HCA Florida Citrus Hospital will present a heart health seminar at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Citrus Memorial Health Foundation YMCA in Lecanto.
“Advances in Heart Care” will feature a presentation from cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon Dr. Bao Hoang. The discussion will focus on advancements in medication, technology and cardiac procedures. A brief question-and-answer session will follow.
Seating is limited, so an RSVP is required. Call 352-637-3337 or visit HCAFloridaHealthcare.com.
Take part in ‘It's All About the Cause’ Mini Cancer Walk
Register now for the third annual "It's All About the Cause" Mini Cancer Walk from 3 to 8 p.m. Feb. 25 in the square in Crystal River.
There's a day of fun events lined up. This is a day to honor cancer survivors and remember those that have been lost.
Cancer survivors, register here: naturecoastcancercrusaders.org/survivor-registration.
Walkers, register here: naturecoastcancercrusaders.org/walker-registration.
It is free to attend, but a $20 donation is requested for the walk and includes a t-shirt. Early registration is suggested as t-shirts will be limited.
Onsite registration/check-in will begin at 3 p.m. Walkers will begin at 4 p.m. from Town Square to Fort Island and return on a designated route (three miles total).
They will hold a special Light the Way of Hope Luminaria ceremony at 7 p.m. in Town Square. Guests may purchase a luminaria bag at the event in honor or in memory of a loved one who has battled cancer.
Interested in becoming a Crusader sponsor? Go to naturecoastcancercrusaders.org/sponsors for more information.
Retired nurses group to gather Feb. 27
The Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses will meet at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at the Inverness Golf and Country Club, 3150 S. Country Club Lane in Inverness.
The cost of the lunch is $17. We will also be collecting money for the charity of the speaker. Speaker will be Katie Lucas of HPH Hospice, talking about “What Your Loved Ones Need to Know.”
For more information, call Judy Herron at 352-860-0232 or email jlherron2@aol.com.
Take Stock in Children sponsoring tournament for scholarships
Take Stock in Children of Citrus County will be hosting its first ever Cornhole Tournament from 1-5 p.m. on Feb. 25 at Sugarmill Woods Country Club to raise money for scholarships for students in Citrus County.
They are looking for teams to participate in the tournament. The fee is $65 per team.
They are also offering three sponsorship opportunities: lane/title sponsor, court sponsor, and team sponsor.
To sign up or for more information, email Krista at kristad1127@gmail.com or call 352-344-0855.
Take Stock in Children of Citrus County is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing scholarships, mentors and educational support to financially disadvantaged students in Citrus County. They currently serve 39 students.