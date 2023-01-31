Crystal Oaks Republicans to meet
The Crystal Oaks Republican Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Guest speaker will be Pastor Jack Martin. Other regular attendees will also speak on local issues. Snacks and beverages will be served at no charge.
Encounter message of hope with show
Encounter, a multi-faceted performance that includes dance theater, visual arts and music, will be on stage at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Curtis Peterson Auditorium (Lecanto High School). 3810 W Educational Path, Lecanto.
The Encounter show tells the story of humanity and God’s pursuit of us through the cross and resurrection.
Reserve a spot for the free event through Event Brite, search Encounter show, Lecanto. Call 352-212-9207 for more information.
Come make some Senior Friends for Life
Senior Friends for Life will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at inverness Golf and Country Club, 3150 S. Country Club Drive in Inverness. Lunch will be served at noon.
Visitors are welcome. Call Nancy at 352-563-5732 or Walli at 352-746-3258.
The restaurant tour will take the group to the Boil Yard, 1601 U.S. 19 SE, Crystal River, at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 22. For reservations, call Janet at 352-210-3601.
VFW Post 4252 to hold flea market
VFW Post 4252 will be holding a flea market beginning at 8 a.m. on March 19 at the post, 3190 N. Carl Rose Highway, Hernando, at the helicopter.
Call to reserve space at 352-419-8981. If no one answers, leave a message with the best time to return your call. Outside spaces cost $5 and inside tables are $10.
TOO FAR plans annual sale
TOO FAR Water & Natural Resources, a 502(c)(3) organization dedicated to the protection of our local waterways and environment, will host its annual indoor garage sale Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11, at their headquarters building on Gospel Island Road, Inverness.
Call 352-634-4216 for more information.
Inverness Woman’s Club invites new members
An open house for women interested in fellowship and community service will be held from 1-3 p.m. at the Inverness Woman’s Clubhouse, 1715 Forest Drive, on Wednesday, Feb. 21.
The Inverness club, established in 1917, is the oldest community service club in Citrus County. Membership is open to all residents. Presently, the club’s membership includes residents of Floral City, Pine Ridge and Citrus Hills as well as Inverness.
In recent years, the club led the way to raising significant funds for the present home of CASA (Citrus Abused Shelter Association), held three successful events presenting local authors to the community and made major donations to the local animal shelter, to Operation Smile and Canine Companions for Wounded Veterans.
The club also offers scholarships to Citrus High School graduating senior girls.
Fellowship opportunities include monthly eating out experiences at local restaurants and occasional field trips to historic Florida sites.
Refreshments will be provided as visitors can get acquainted with the club and its members. For more information, call Donna at 352-249-0889 or Sandy at 937-346-4383.
Beast Feast returns to Crump’s in March
The 10th annual Beast Feast will be held Monday, March 13 at Crump’s Landing on the Homosassa River. The annual fun-filled evening is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Crystal River and monies are used to support local non-profit agencies.
The Beast Feast will include all you can eat “beasts” such as Hawaiian Whole Hog, Smoked Jerk Chicken Legs, Bahama Breeze Guava Glazed Ribs and Gator Ribs. The traditional seafood of the region will be served along with local pulled pork.
There is an open bar and live music.
Tickets are available at rotarybeastfeast.ticketspice.com and more than 700 have already been sold.
Woman’s Club offers special needs scholarships
With a long history of supporting young women as they embark on their educational journey beyond high school, the club leadership of the Inverness Woman’s Club has decided to offer a $1,0000 scholarship to a female student with special needs who will be graduating from Citrus High School this spring.
The club’s scholarship committee has worked closely with the high school guidance office to discuss this new mission and has prepared the Scholarship Application for that “special student.”
Special needs may include a physical disability, a cognitive or learning disability or developmental special needs such as autism. With this focus, this scholarship will provide an avenue for a student who in the past may not have applied for a scholarship.
The application deadline is March 17 and applications are available at the guidance office or online at https://www.citruscollegecoalition.org/local-scholarships.
Libraries to host publisher emeritus for ‘Meet the Author’
At 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, join local newspaper man turned author Gerry Mulligan at the Coastal Region Library in Crystal River to hear stories from his 43-year newspaper career.
Mulligan has spent much of his career telling the story of Citrus County, and with his retirement penned his first book. After a time of storytelling and reminiscing, there will be a Q&A with Mulligan, as well as time for attendees to purchase a book to be signed.
Programs hosted by Citrus Libraries are free and available to everyone. For additional information about programming please call your local branch, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook or Instagram, or view the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events.
Oakwood Village homeowners to meet
The Oakwood Village Home Owner’s Association will hold a quarterly board meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Central Ridge Library, 425 W Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills.
Floral City church to show, sell crafts
The Floral City United Methodist Church will have a craft show in Hilton Hall from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
There will be crafts for sale, along with baked goods and soup. For more information, call the church office at 344-1771.
Republican caucus slates meeting Feb. 21
The Republican Liberty Caucus-Citrus will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Lions Club, Homosassa.
Topics will include election of officers, committee actions, updates on Citrus County commissioners, school board activity and the upcoming lobby days in Tallahassee and more.
The public is welcome to come for lively conversation and refreshments. Call Bruce “Doc “ Bryn, president, at 352-503-2171 for more information.
Post plans flag retirement Feb. 11
The Arnold Vern Allen American Legion Post 166 will hold a Flag Retirement Ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
The Citrus County Fire Department will be present with their hook and ladder truck.
The public is invited to attend. The post is at 4520 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, in the Homosassa Square Plaza (between U.S. 19 and Yulee Road). Call 352-765-3949.
Legion post to host blood drive
Arnold Vern Allen American Legion Post 166, 4520 S. Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa, will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 14. The bloodmobile will be on site and will be available to everyone who would like to donate blood.
If you would like to schedule an appointment to donate, the link is: https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/752606, or just stop by.
Shuffleboarders to gather Feb. 8
The Beverly Hills Shuffleboard Club will meet at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the courts located at the Central Ridge Community Park, Lake Beverly and Civic Circle.
After the meeting, members will play at 2 p.m. Prospective new members will be welcome to join us for one free lesson. Snowbirds welcome.
For more information call Jeanette at 352-527-1004 or Joyce 603-393-7850.
Extension Service offers food safety training
The University of Florida/IFAS Extension Citrus County provides ServSafe Food Protection Manager’s Certification training to help food managers and staff keep food served to Florida’s consumers safer.
The training provides the most up-to-date information and current regulations. The ServSafe manager’s exam is given at the end of the training, which provides a national certification that is good for five years. Certification is required in Florida for food managers of all establishments licensed by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and selected licenses of the Department of Health.
The next class will be on Friday, March 10; pre-registration by Feb. 24 is required. Class begins promptly at 8:30 a.m., and runs approximately eight hours, then participants will have a maximum of two hours to take the certification exam.
There is no “test-only” option. Participants must bring valid picture identification with them, and a sack lunch. Training is held at the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County office at 3650 W Sovereign Path, Suite 1, Lecanto.
Cost for the course and exam is $110. Participants should study the ServSafe Manager seventh edition textbook prior to attending the class. You can purchase the ServSafe Manager Manual for $55, available in English or Spanish.
To register and/or purchase a book online: http://tinyurl.com/z6dp7jf. For more information, call 352-527-5700.
Mended Hearts to meet in Inverness
The Mended Hearts Chapter 367 will meet at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at the Historic Citrus Schoolhouse adjoining the HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness. The speaker will Dr. Usman Kazi, HCA Florida Citrus Hospital resident. Dr. Kazi’s topic will be “Heart Failure.”
The Mended Hearts is a national organization which provides peer support, patient-centered education and advocacy aiming to inspire hope and improve the quality of life of heart patients and their families.
Contact Gail Granger, president, at 352-795 -7742 for more information or a meeting reservation.
Learn about bees at garden club meeting
The Homosassa River Garden welcomes the public to its monthly meetings at the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church of Homosassa, 8831 W. Bradshaw St.
On Monday, March 20, the club will have a free program, “Bees,” with speaker Peter Perge beginning at 10 a.m. with social time (coffee and treats) beginning at 9:30 a.m.
For more information, visit the website at https://homosassarivergardenclub.wordpress.com or call Ms. Lorry at 630-269-1096. We have also added our new Facebook Group page. Look for us at Homosassa River Garden Club.
Share the love: Help feed needy pets
The Florida Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch Thrift Store will host a Share the Love Pet Food Collection at their store, 3802 S. Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa, on Saturday, Feb.11; Monday, Feb. 13; and Tuesday, Feb. 14. Post a loving message or a special picture of your pet(s) on the Precious Paws Rescue Valentine Wall and leave a pet food donation for a needy pet in our community.
All donations will be shared with Citrus County Food Banks. Precious Paws Rescue volunteers will be at the site each of the three days from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the wall be on display during open store hours.
For more information, call 352-726-4700 and leave a message — a PPR volunteer will return your call.