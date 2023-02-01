Bunco, good food in Beverly Hills
Bunco is back at VFW Post 484 at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
Everyone is welcome to come for food and prizes.
Upcoming Friday night dinners in February for dine-in or take-out meals will be: Feb. 3, shrimp; Feb. 10, spaghetti carbonara; Feb. 17, breaded chicken cutlets; and Feb. 24, shrimp scampi.
The post is at 2170 W. Vet Lane, Beverly Hills; phone 352-746-0440.
Supervisor of Elections to be at Chamber of Commerce office
The Supervisor of Elections office will be at the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce office from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, located at 915 N. Suncoast Blvd., Crystal River.
Register to vote, make changes to voter records, update signatures, or request a vote-by-mail ballot. Information to apply for election worker positions will also be available.
Those interested in having the elections office staff at an organization or business, contact Supervisor Maureen Baird.
To learn more, visit the website votecitrus.gov, email vote@votecitrus.gov, or contact the office 352-564-7120.
Encounter message of hope with show
Encounter, a multi-faceted performance that includes dance theater, visual arts and music, will be on stage at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Curtis Peterson Auditorium (Lecanto High School). 3810 W Educational Path, Lecanto.
The Encounter show tells the story of humanity and God’s pursuit of us through the cross and resurrection.
Reserve a spot for the free event through Eventbrite, search "Encounter show, Lecanto". Call 352-212-9207 for more information.
Writers showcase set for RSVP Market
The public is invited to come and meet local authors at RSVP Market, 717 NE Fifth St. (State Road 44, Crystal River) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.
Writers will be showcasing their books from fiction, non-fiction, poetry and more. For more information, call 352-228-8325.
Come make some Senior Friends for Life
Senior Friends for Life will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Inverness Golf and Country Club, 3150 S. Country Club Drive in Inverness. Lunch will be served at noon.
Visitors are welcome. Call Nancy at 352-563-5732 or Walli at 352-746-3258.
The restaurant tour will take the group to the Boil Yard, 1601 U.S. 19 SE, Crystal River, at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 22. For reservations, call Janet at 352-210-3601.
VFW Post 4252 to hold flea market
VFW Post 4252 will be holding a flea market beginning at 8 a.m. on March 19 at the post, 3190 N. Carl Rose Highway, Hernando, at the helicopter.
Call to reserve space at 352-419-8981. If no one answers, leave a message with the best time to return your call. Outside spaces cost $5 and inside tables are $10.
TOO FAR plans annual sale
TOO FAR Water & Natural Resources, a 502(c)(3) organization dedicated to the protection of our local waterways and environment, will host its annual indoor garage sale Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11, at their headquarters building on Gospel Island Road, Inverness.