SOS Food Pantry closed for repairs Feb. 6-10
OS Food Pantry will be repairing its outside freezer the week of Feb. 6-10, which includes the regular weekly food distribution Thursday, Feb. 9.
"This means we won't be accepting deliveries that week, and we won't be able to answer the phones about emergency requests for food," said Maria Cyr, SOS executive director.
Cyr said they fully expect to be up and running the following week, Feb. 13-17, including the Thursday, Feb. 16 distribution day.
For those needing emergency food: Call 211 and a "real-time, real person" will give a list of local resources and programs that offer food assistance.
CF invites future college students to Preview Day
The College of Central Florida invites anyone thinking about college to attend an upcoming Preview Day event: Ocala Campus on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 5-7 p.m.; Jack Wilkinson Levy Campus on Thursday, March 2, 10 a.m-1 p.m.; and Wilton Simpson Citrus Campus on Thursday, March 9, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Preview Day is a chance for anyone considering college to find out everything CF has to offer — for high school students to retirees and everyone in between.
At CF’s largest event of the year, representatives from admissions, financial aid, student services, clubs and organizations will help attendees plan their successful college experience.
The $30 college application fee is waived for anyone who applies at Preview Day. Attendees who complete a survey will get a CF T-shirt and will be entered to win free tuition for one 3-credit undergraduate class at the in-state tuition rate.
For more details, visit CF.edu/preview.
Mended Hearts to meet in Inverness
The Mended Hearts Chapter 367 will meet at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at the Historic Citrus Schoolhouse adjoining the HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness. The speaker will be Dr. Usman Kazi, HCA Florida Citrus Hospital resident. Dr. Kazi’s topic will be “Heart Failure.”
The Mended Hearts is a national organization which provides peer support, patient-centered education and advocacy aiming to inspire hope and improve the quality of life of heart patients and their families.
Contact Gail Granger, president, at 352-795 -7742 for more information or a meeting reservation.
How to safely can food
Learn how to safely preserve food using the water bath canning method. This hands-on class will teach the basics of pickling vegetables using the water bath canning method.
Participants will make and take home a freshly canned jar of their own. This class will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, located at the Citrus County Canning Center, 3405 W. Southern St., Lecanto.
The cost for the workshop is $15 per person and pre-registration is required as class is limited to 12 participants. To register online: tinyurl.com/bdfpjt6v.
For more information or to register, contact the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County office at 352-527-5700.
For disability accommodations such as sign language interpreters and listening devices, contact Stephanie Clamer McMinds at sclamer@ufl.edu or 352-527-5700 at least one week in advance. Advance notice is necessary to arrange for some accessibility needs.
Rise Against Hunger with Rotary
The Rotary of Crystal River will host Rise Against Hunger at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Crystal River High School.
Many Citrus County Rotary clubs participate in supporting this mission of packaging meals, which are used for global emergencies. Rise Against Hunger meals, which contain 20 vitamins and minerals, are a safety net program for nourishment.
The Rotary, Interact and Rotaract clubs participate and will package 19,000 meals in three hours. All volunteers are welcome. Arrive at the school at 8 a.m. and the packaging will be completed before noon.
For more information or to sign up, call Wendy Hall at 352-697-0705. Visit Rotary of Crystal River, Mondays at 11:45 a.m. at the Plantation on Crystal River to find out about this and other humanitarian events.