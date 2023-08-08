Citrus County citizens have identified a health care provider shortage as a top concern.
That includes physicians, dentists, mental health professionals and lack of hospital beds.
Residents also are concerned that local emergency rooms are being used inappropriately by people who come in with dental or mental health care.
These are just some of the findings of the new Community Health Needs Assessment, unveiled at Tuesday’s Citrus County Commission meeting.
The assessment is the result of a partnership between the Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) and the Citrus County Community Charitable Foundation.
WellFlorida Council, a nonprofit agency that works with 16 counties in North Central Florida, facilitated the needs assessment, which solicited input from community members through one-on-one interviews, surveys and in-person focus groups.
The survey identifies the community’s health priorities and needs for the county at large, which will in turn guide planning initiatives for DOH-Citrus, determine funding priorities for the Community Charitable Foundation and provide data for other entities in the community to use for grants.
Here are some of the report’s findings:
The leading cause of death in Citrus County is heart disease. Cancer deaths came in second. That matches up with state findings.
The next nine causes of local deaths are (in order): chronic lower respiratory disease, stroke, COVID-19, unintentional injuries, diabetes, hypertension, liver disease, suicide and Alzheimer’s disease.
Survey respondents said health care services for mental and behavioral health, specialty care and dental care are difficult to access in Citrus County.
The rising costs of health services, insurance issues and physician availability are also seen as barriers to health care services.
The report identified these harmful health behaviors: substance abuse, tobacco use, physical inactivity, poor nutrition, lack of chronic disease self-management education, late prenatal care and violence, child neglect or abuse.
To view the health care assessment, visit https://citrusclerk. portal.civicclerk.com/event/8164/files and scroll to the agenda item.
County Commissioner Rebecca Bays said it’s imperative the money allocated for health programs follows the individuals and not the programs.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
