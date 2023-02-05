It’s 3:00 on a Friday afternoon.
The weekly Friday fish fry — “Archangel Michael’s Famous Fish Fry” at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Lecanto — doesn’t start until 3:30, but people are already in the parking lot, eager to get in.
The volunteer cooks and servers, salad makers, drink pourers, cashiers and cleanup crew have been at the church’s parish hall for hours, preparing.
By 3:20, people start to come in.
“We don’t start until 3:30, but they always come early,” said Dimitra Vassiliou. “We had an event once and couldn’t have the fish fry. We told people we wouldn’t be open, and they still called. So, what can you do?”
Although she doesn’t like attention drawn to herself, Dimitra runs the show.
“I’m just the dessert person,” she said. “I make the rice pudding.”
A teen in a blue Archangel Michael T-shirt approaches a table where Dimitra sits with a few other volunteers, Stephanie Woythaler and her brother-in-law, Jim Manos, all who are waiting for 3:30 when everyone springs into action.
The teen, 17-year-old Cayden Vickers, is a volunteer server.
He started when he was 13 or 14 when a friend of his grandma asked if he would help out and he said, “Of course.”
“At first I was young and didn’t want to work, but after a time I really loved it and grew into it,” he said. “I love being here and I set aside time just to do this every week. It’s fun.
“I love meeting people and talking to them, and I’ve made some really good connections with a lot of the people,” he said. “I’m not Greek, but I can speak some Italian.”
The people at the table laugh.
“One of his strengths, he knows how to problem solve with the customers,” Stephanie Woythayer said. “I noticed that right away. If there’s an issue, he knows how to talk to people.”
“God bless him,” Dimitra said. “We love him. He’s a very respectable young man. It’s hard to find someone like that.
“He fits in well with the Greeks. He wants to become a Greek,” she said.
Dimitra came to the U.S. from Greece 55 years ago when she was 20, “before I had gray hair and was a great grandmother,” she said.
She lived on Long Island, New York, until moving to Citrus County in 2002.
“I make the rice pudding,” Dimitra said. “I use cinnamon, but not nutmeg, because I don’t like nutmeg.
“The way to do it, I use 12 gallons of milk, rice, sugar, vanilla, eggs. You have to stir it — I use a long spoon,” she said, demonstrating with her whole body how she stirs. “Because the rice has to be moved. “It’s not too sweet, because we have older people who are diabetic. I like everyone to enjoy.”
In the beginning...
The church began in 1981 with a handful of people that would go on to become the congregation of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Lecanto.
“My father was a co-founder of this church,” said fish fry regular Marilyn Kontrafouris. “He’s deceased now, but he used to come to church every Sunday.”
At first the church members met in a duplex on Ella Street in Inverness, then a storefront in Lecanto.
They built the church’s parish hall in 1993, where they met for Sunday services until their majestic, domed Byzantine sanctuary was completed in 2009.
The parish hall is now used for the weekly fish fry, the Greek festival and other community events.
“We started the fish fry to help the church pay its bills,” Dimitra said. “A parishioner had the idea for the fish fry.”
It became a hit.
“Some weeks the line to get in would be wrapped around the building — it was packed,” said another fish fry regular Naida Arcenas. “We go weekly when it’s open, and when they have a festival, we go to that, too.”
Twice a year, the church presents a Greek Festival with music and vendors and food, lots and lots of food.
Naida said she and her husband often come with a group of friends on a Friday, or if they come alone they make friends with whoever is sitting nearby.
“It becomes like a family community,” she said.
When COVID first hit, the Friday fish dinners had to shut down.
“After a few months they developed a way that you could order your food at the bottom of the driveway, then you pay at another station and pick up your food at the pick-up station without leaving your car,” Naida said. “It went very smoothly, and that kept a lot of their regular customers.”
'Just like family'
By 4:30, the parish hall is jumping.
When you enter, there are two stations: a “to-go” station and a “to-stay” station.
At each station you place and pay for your order, then wait for your food.
Fried fish, fried shrimp, fried calamari and combo dinners come with french fries, coleslaw and rice pudding, of course. Prices range from $13-14.
Specials may cost more, like lamb shank with orzo ($16).
Each week the special is different, maybe Greek chicken with roasted potatoes, stuffed peppers, sometimes moussaka (an eggplant dish) or spanakopita (spinach pie).
A large Greek salad is $9.
In the kitchen, “Big George” is serving the lamb shanks that have been cooking since 7 a.m. so the meat is so tender it falls off the bone.
“You have to cook it slow, nice and easy,” Dimitra explained. “You can’t force it. We cook like we do at home for family.”
Meanwhile, two cooks man the fish station, dipping each fish filet in an egg/milk wash then in seasoned flour and then into the fryer — lots and lots of fish.
The fish is delivered every Wednesday, at least a dozen 30-pound boxes.
“It’s all for the church,” Dimitra said. “Have you seen it inside? It’s so beautiful. When you go inside and you see the Platytera, Mary with the Baby Jesus, you really feel you’re in church, in God’s house.”
See fact box for information.
NOTE: There will not be a fish fry Feb. 10 or Feb. 17.
The next one will be Friday, Feb. 24.