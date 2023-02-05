Archangel Michael Famous Fish Fry

Loizos Nicolaou, left, and Barney Woythaler prepare orders Friday evening, Jan. 27, at the Archangel Michael Famous Fish Fry.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor
Barney Woythaler checks orders Friday evening, Jan. 27, at the Archangel Michael Famous Fish Fry.

It’s 3:00 on a Friday afternoon.

The weekly Friday fish fry — “Archangel Michael’s Famous Fish Fry” at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Lecanto — doesn’t start until 3:30, but people are already in the parking lot, eager to get in.

Dimita Vassiliou double checks to-go orders at the Archangel Michael Famous Fish Fry on Friday evening, Jan. 27.
Stephanie Woythaler zips through the kitchen serving piping-hot fish, shrimp and calamari to customers.
The Archangel Michael Famous Fish Fry is advertised along State Road 44 in Lecanto for passing motorists.
Seventeen-year-old Cayden Vickers carries orders to customers during Archangel Michael's Famous Fish Fry Friday evening, Jan. 27. Meals can be taken out or served tableside.
Stephanie Woythaler checks tickets to verify orders Friday evening, Jan. 27, at the Archangel Michael Famous Fish Fry in Lecanto.
Large portions of main dishes are available with rice pudding, salad, slaw, lemon and fries.
Loizos Nicolaou takes filets and batters them as the Archangel Michael's Famous Fish Fry begins Friday evening, Jan. 27, as he batters and fries hundreds of filets for customers.
Dimita Vassiliou checks on to-go orders Friday evening, Jan. 27, at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church. The Archangel Michael Famious Fish Fry attracts hundreds of diners each week for fresh fish, calamari and shrimp as well as stuffed peppers.
Along with to-go orders, customers at Archangel Michael's Famous Fish Fry can dine in and be served restaurant style.
Fish dinner orders hang in the kitchen for those preparing meals Friday evening, Jan. 27.
Crispy, breaded fish sits atop french fries and coleslaw.
Greek salad sits at the ready.
Hundreds of fish fillets wait to be battered and deep fried at Archangel Michael's Famous Fish Fry.

