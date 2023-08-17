Citrus County Housing Services has announced the commencement of appointments for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), aimed at providing essential support for low-income residents struggling with water and wastewater bill payments. The program, funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Florida Department of Commerce, seeks to alleviate the burden of water-related expenses for qualifying individuals.
Citrus County residents in need of assistance can now schedule appointments through the Automated Appointment System by dialing (424) 389-4290. The automated telephone system streamlines the appointment scheduling process and offers additional information about the program's eligibility criteria and required documentation.