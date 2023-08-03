The Citrus County Special Library District is seeking applications for one position on the Special Library District Advisory Board. This advisory board is a seeking qualified member to fill a vacancy for a term that will expire on January 31, 2024.
Eligible applicants must be a qualified elector of Citrus County. The Special Library District Advisory Board generally meets the fourth Tuesday of every other month at the Lecanto Government Building, 3600 W. Sovereign Path, Room 166, Lecanto. The purpose of this board is to advise the Board of County Commissioners on public libraries’ budget, policies, services, and other pertinent matters.