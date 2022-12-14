Florida sports betting

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Seminole Tribe of Florida Chairman Marcellus Osceola, Jr. reached a gambling deal in 2021.

 AP

TALLAHASSEE — The Biden administration and the Seminole Tribe of Florida on Wednesday urged a federal appeals court to overturn a ruling that blocked a deal that would give the tribe control over sports betting in the state.

But a lawyer representing a Florida gambling operator argued it would be a “cruel joke” if the court reverses the decision.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle