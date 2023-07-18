11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

A panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Tuesday in a dispute about subpoenas seeking information from Florida lawmakers.

TALLAHASSEE — A federal appeals court sounded skeptical Tuesday of arguments that 14 current and former Florida lawmakers should be required to turn over documents in a legal fight about a 2022 state law that would restrict the way race-related concepts can be taught in universities.

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held a hearing in the Legislature’s appeal of a Feb. 22 ruling by Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker. That ruling rejected part of a state request to quash subpoenas seeking information about the controversial law (HB 7), which Gov. Ron DeSantis dubbed the “Stop Wrongs To Our Kids and Employees Act,” or “Stop WOKE Act.”

