Crossing the Suwannee River

Clients from the Key Training Center, along with Key Center staff members and Run for the Money runners hold hands Thursday morning, July 20, while the large group walks across the Joe H. Anderson Sr. bridge that crosses the historic Suwannee River as they enter Gilcrest County. Some 30 Key Center clients made the journey from Citrus County to take part in the annual traditional crossing of the bridge. Key Center Executive Director Melissa Walker said this year marked the 47th Suwannee River crossing during the Run for the Money fundraiser.

 Photos by Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

A fun Alice in Wonderland-themed Reach for the Stars dinner auction, volunteer runners pounding the scorching 180 miles worth of pavement in record-high temperatures, bicyclists pedaling for the cause, the virtual teams of walkers/runners, the Walk A Mile in My Shoes walk and concluding community celebration — the 47th annual Key Training Center Run for the Money fundraising series of events was another success.

“What an AMAZING community we live in,” Key Training Center Executive Director Melissa Walker wrote in an email.

