A fun Alice in Wonderland-themed Reach for the Stars dinner auction, volunteer runners pounding the scorching 180 miles worth of pavement in record-high temperatures, bicyclists pedaling for the cause, the virtual teams of walkers/runners, the Walk A Mile in My Shoes walk and concluding community celebration — the 47th annual Key Training Center Run for the Money fundraising series of events was another success.
“What an AMAZING community we live in,” Key Training Center Executive Director Melissa Walker wrote in an email.
This year’s total amount raised toward their $300,000 goal was $291,082.36, with the sold-out dinner auction alone raising $138,500.24.
Depending on services a client receives, the annual cost per client ranges from $6,000 to more than $30,000, with 35% of Key clients receiving residential services and 65% receiving adult day program and transportation services.
“This (money raised) enables us to continue to provide up to 40 year-round, day and residential annual scholarships for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities that receive little to no government funding,” Walker said.
