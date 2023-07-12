Citrus County commissioners extended the moratorium on issuing building permits in Inverness Village 4 for another 90 days, buying more time for them to find a possible solution to the infrastructure problems that residents there are experiencing.
This is the second moratorium issued, and Commissioner Diana Finegan asked what the ultimate game plan is for the 400-home community.
“What is the plan beyond this?” She asked.
County Commissioner Holly Davis, acting as chairwoman during fellow commissioner Ruthie Schlabach’s medical absence, told Finegan the point is to “stop the madness.”
Davis preferred to use the term, “temporary stop” instead of moratorium.
“The former board did not have the gumption to stop this or didn’t see it as a county problem,” said Davis, referring to the continued issuance of permits.
The county owes it to the residents there to fix the problem. And the problem, she said, is that a developer was allowed to keep building there and telling homeowners that the faulty roads and drainage issues would be resolved.
They haven’t.
The board agrees the best way to solve the problem is to create a Municipal Service Benefit Unit (MSBU) where everyone pays their fair share of the cost and reaps the benefits of better roads.
The board has been hesitant to do so because it would cost an estimated $80,000 per property owner and that’s a steep price to pay.
It would, Davis said, “bankrupt a whole lot of people.”
“They’re stuck in a position they can’t get out of,” Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said.
Kinnard said he still supports an MSBU “and this problem goes away permanently”
“It will be a substantial price but it needs to be done and they will have the proper roads and drainage,” he said.
Commissioners had previously agreed to hire outside legal help to come up with a more accurate cost of an MSBU and report back. But the board canceled that contract Tuesday.