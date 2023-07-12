Inverness Village roads

Some of the roads in the Inverness Village neighborhood have become difficult to drive upon due to their poor condition.

Citrus County commissioners extended the moratorium on issuing building permits in Inverness Village 4 for another 90 days, buying more time for them to find a possible solution to the infrastructure problems that residents there are experiencing.

This is the second moratorium issued, and Commissioner Diana Finegan asked what the ultimate game plan is for the 400-home community.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.