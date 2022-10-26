As a kid, Jeff “DJ Kickstand” Spafford spent a lot of time at the VFW with his grandfather, listening to war stories from veterans.
His father, who died three years ago, served in the Air Force.
His brothers were military, too, one in the Navy, the other in the Army.
Although he never served in the military, he serves veterans whenever and however he can.
Since 2017, that has meant raising money for the homeless veterans shelter in Inverness, now called The Bridge 4 Veterans.
Spafford presents his annual Walk Across Citrus fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 12, this year on wheels as a poker run.
Kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. at Q’s Pub 44, 3782 W. Gulf-to-Lake Hwy., Lecanto, FL 34461.
Return to Q’s between 2-3 p.m. for live entertainment, food, auctions and more.
The public is invited to stop by and hang out, Spafford said.
“The question I’m always asked is if I lost my leg in the service,” Spafford said about his amputated left leg. “That’s from falling 40 feet out of a tree I was trimming.”
He got a bone infection, and after three surgeries he told the doctor to just cut it off.
It took him a while to get used to his prosthesis leg, but since then it hasn’t stopped him.
In 2019, he led an 11-mile fundraising walk from the veterans shelter in Inverness to Q’s Pub 44 in Lecanto and raised $4,500.
He wears a pair of Army boots that somebody gave him; he also wears his dad’s veteran’s vest “so I take him with me,” he said.
“In 2017, we did a one-day fundraiser and raised $700,” he said. “Then someone said, ‘If you’re doing something for homeless vets, you need to (do it bigger).’”
That’s when he partnered with Q’s Pub 44.
“The first year, we walked 11 miles…the second year we did 6 miles from the Mission in Citrus in Crystal River to Pub 44 and raised $6,500,” he said. “The third year, we did a poker run. We got rained on (during) the first part of the day, but we raised $8,400.”
This year is the fourth year, with a goal of $10,000.
Spafford, who lives on a fixed income plus his DJ/karaoke gigs, pays for everything himself to put the fundraising event on.
“The point of raising the money is so everything, 100 percent, goes to the veterans shelter,” he said. “It wouldn’t be right to take anything away from that.
“In 2009, Inverness was named the Most Patriotic City ... and it is,” he said. “I’ve been all over and I’ve never seen support for veterans like I’ve seen here. I tell people all the time, ‘I live in the best city in the United States.’ Anything I can do to support these homeless veterans and let them know they’re still cared for, I’m going to do it.”
For information, call 352-426-0087 or 352-270-8415.