With an overcast sky hanging above Central Ridge District Park and plenty of continuous wind, around 60 kids were set for a perfect day of soccer.

St. Paul’s Lutheran School hosts its annual soccer camp this week, which started May 30 and will conclude June 2. Across kindergarten through eighth grade, 67 kids will learn soccer fundamentals, scrimmage with their friends and listen to soccer-themed devotionals.

Contact Chronicle reporter Aidan Bush at 352-270-1823 or via e-mail at aidan.bush@chronicleonline.com.