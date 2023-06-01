With an overcast sky hanging above Central Ridge District Park and plenty of continuous wind, around 60 kids were set for a perfect day of soccer.
St. Paul’s Lutheran School hosts its annual soccer camp this week, which started May 30 and will conclude June 2. Across kindergarten through eighth grade, 67 kids will learn soccer fundamentals, scrimmage with their friends and listen to soccer-themed devotionals.
Justin Siegler, the camp’s director, has helped organize the soccer camp in some capacity for years. To him, the event works on two fronts — keeping kids active and helping the church reach out to families.
“It helps St. Paul’s be a part of the community,” he said.
Attending kids start each day at 9 a.m., doing warmups and stretching. Then they practice drills and do scrimmages.
Students are placed in groups by grade level, and work on more advanced skills as they age up each year.
Paisleigh, a 5-year-old and recent kindergarten graduate, found the first days exciting and educational, especially the fundamentals her instructor covered.
“They teached us how to dribble,” she said.
The younger groups focused more on basics and playing a variety of games, said Paisleigh’s teacher, Grace Pocza. Her and other Martin Luther College students come from Minnesota each year to volunteer and work with the kids.
Pocza, 20, said she tries to keep the younger kids engaged with new activities — their favorite of which is Alligator Tag. The game involves everything from laying on the ground to tagging peers with the soccer balls.
“If I’m ever losing their attention,” Pocza said, “I just go, ‘Okay, time for Alligator Tag!’”
Afterward, students break for a brief devotional and some much-needed shade under the park’s concession station, which Nature Coast Soccer Camp provided the camp access to.
This year’s devotional focus for the camp is “How Beautiful the Feet Are,” which looks at the importance of feet in soccer and how the movement of feet can bring people closer to the Bible.
After some snacks there, the kids then play some soccer matches before heading home to their parents.
The final day, Friday, will see additional activities like water games and a family picnic.
Between the weather and fun activities, the camp so far has been a success for families and staff alike.
“It feels like we’re a big family here,” said Bette Jo Tarnowski, Paisleigh’s grandmother.
