“Art is as essential as oxygen. It’s as important as breathing. You should do it every day until it becomes a habit and is just as essential.” — Alexis Ellis, artist, art instructor at Citrus Springs Middle School and instructor at this year’s SALSA Art Camp
•••
From cardboard elephants and papier-mâché fish, from murals to mini paintings, from fish printing to kids getting their hands dirty working with clay, students at last week’s SALSA art camp at Lecanto High School had the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of art.
SALSA, which stands for Summer Arts at the Lecanto School of Art, was started 22 years ago by art teachers Dave Brown and now-retired Lee Partin as a way to give students of all ages a weeklong intensive art experience they wouldn’t otherwise have during regular school time.
The purpose is to help students develop their own individual creativity, to help them think creatively and learn to be innovative.
It’s also a fundraiser to benefit the Lecanto School of Art.
“Budgets are always tight, and there were things we needed, art supplies and equipment,” Partin said about the genesis of the art camp. “The first thing we did was a pottery sale, but we only raised $1,000 and needed more.
“So then we said, ‘Let’s do an art camp,’”
Although retired from teaching, Partin still returns for the annual summer art camp.
“The first year, there were three of us and we each had 25 kids. They had so much fun and we did so much with them, but we were worn out. Now we limit the class size to 12 to 14, and that’s ideal.”
This year, Alexis Ellis, one of the original SALSA campers and a 2001 graduate of the Lecanto School or Art at Lecanto High School, was at this year’s camp as an instructor.
A professional artist, whose sculptures are in galleries around the world, she also teaches art at Citrus Springs Middle School.
“For me, camp was a really good experience to get extra practice in and to experiment with new techniques that I might not have had time to do during regular class time,” she said.
Jennifer Foust, who teaches art at Crystal River Middle School, said the main purpose of the camp is to experiment with “no grades, no stress.”
“It’s about inspiring kids to be creative and to work through the mistakes,” she said.
She said she told her group of fifth graders about Bob Ross, whose “Joy of Painting” TV show ran on PBS for more than a decade, and how he would say, “There are no mistakes, only happy accidents” in art.
While visiting this year’s art camp, the Chronicle asked a few of the young artists: “What is art?”
• “It’s whatever you can do — it’s your own stuff. I like to draw pictures of people, and it’s very fun to paint. But meeting people in art class is my favorite thing.” — Kiara Rushing, age 9.
• “I don’t know if I would call myself an artist, but art is something YOU make.” — Laina Vernon, age 10.
• “Art is creating and expressing different feelings and emotions through different (art) mediums.” — Ryan Accardi, LHS School of Art student and camp volunteer.
• “With art there are no rules. You can make anything you want. Art is a masterpiece that you make.” — Gabriella Ralston, who likes to draw anime, age 10.