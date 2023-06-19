“Art is as essential as oxygen. It’s as important as breathing. You should do it every day until it becomes a habit and is just as essential.” — Alexis Ellis, artist, art instructor at Citrus Springs Middle School and instructor at this year’s SALSA Art Camp

SALSA Summer Art Camp

Thirteen-year-old Branden Jack uses pieces of cardboard and a hot-glue gun to create a house Thursday, June 15, at SALSA Summer Art Camp held at Lecanto High School. The camp is held each summer for students from kindergarten through eighth grades. Campers created projects using clay, paint, weaving, fusion glass tie-dye shirts and various other mediums.

•••

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

SALSA Summer Art Camp

Clara Czaya, 10, paints a paper mache creation Thursday morning, June 14, during the SALSA Summer Art Camp held at Lecanto High School.
SALSA Summer Art Camp

These art projects utilize the hand shapes of campers.
SALSA Summer Art Camp

Fused glass is ready to be taken from a kiln Thursday morning, June 15, at the SALSA Summer Art Camp at Lecanto High School. Campers from kindergarten to eighth grade participate in art projects utilizing various mediums.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.