Each year, the message of Citrus County Right to Life remains the same: Every life is precious, from conception to natural death.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion on demand.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.