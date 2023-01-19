Each year, the message of Citrus County Right to Life remains the same: Every life is precious, from conception to natural death.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion on demand.
At noon Monday, Jan. 23, Citrus County Right to Life will conduct its annual solemn memorial service on the grounds of the Old Courthouse in Inverness.
Sponsored by Citrus County Right to Life, the memorial service is both to mourn the growing number of abortions and to uphold the sanctity of life.
And even though this past June the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion is still legal in some states and remains a contentious topic in state and federal legislatures.
For that reason, Citrus County Right to Life continues to fight for pro-life issues.
Guest speakers include the directors of two local pregnancy centers: Barb Gosa of the Citrus Pregnancy Center and Stephanie Bell of Pregnancy and Family Life Center of Citrus County.
Keynote speaker is Kathy Fillappelli. Born and raised in Miami, she has served in the Catholic Diocese of St Petersburg for 42 years through various ministries: high school theology teacher, youth minister, parish director of faith formation and Diocesan associate director for catechist formation. She also coordinates the 40 Days for Life in her parish as well as FAST — Faith and Action for Strength Together.
Special music will be provided by Ruby Burton.
As is tradition, the service will culminate with a silent walk around the courthouse square, led by the Knights of Columbus.
Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn or camp chairs.
After the memorial service, the Valerie Theatre will be showing the movie, “Mother Teresa: No Greater Love,” a “soaring tribute to a spiritual icon, a powerful witness of authentic Christian charity, and a guidepost for all who seek hope in our turbulent times.”
“We are so excited this year to celebrate the overturning of Roe v. Wade,” said Stephanie Bell, Pregnancy and Family Life Center of Citrus County executive director. “This is just one victory in the pro-life movement. We cannot let our guards down — the real fight is just beginning.
“There are women in our community right now considering abortion and we have to reach them first. Please support your local pregnancy centers and their efforts to reach out to the hurting and confused.”
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.