Fourteen-year-old Annabelle Easter Bass, representing the Citadel Life Cathedral in Inverness, performs an interpretive dance Monday morning, Jan. 16 during the opening of the MLK Day Dream Fest. Unity Walk service at Liberty Park in downtown Inverness. The service highlighted youth within the community with messages of Unity.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

As 71-year-old Robert Simmons walked Monday, Jan. 16, from the Valerie Theatre in downtown Inverness to Liberty Park, he talked to a Chronicle reporter about growing up Black in the 1960s and about the influence of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Simmons was among the scores of people who had gathered to commemorate MLK Day with a unity walk, followed by a slate of speeches, music and dance, food and fellowship at Liberty Park.

Local community leaders and clergy make their way through downtown Inverness Monday morning, Jan. 16 as part of the annual MLK Dream Fest Unity Walk.

Visitors to the Unity Walk service bundle up as cool morning temperatures require coats, hats and gloves for many.
Liberty Park in downtown Inverness plays host to the MLK Dream Fest Unity Walk service Monday morning, Jan. 16. Bluebird skies greet those attending.

