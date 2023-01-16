Fourteen-year-old Annabelle Easter Bass, representing the Citadel Life Cathedral in Inverness, performs an interpretive dance Monday morning, Jan. 16 during the opening of the MLK Day Dream Fest. Unity Walk service at Liberty Park in downtown Inverness. The service highlighted youth within the community with messages of Unity.
As 71-year-old Robert Simmons walked Monday, Jan. 16, from the Valerie Theatre in downtown Inverness to Liberty Park, he talked to a Chronicle reporter about growing up Black in the 1960s and about the influence of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Simmons was among the scores of people who had gathered to commemorate MLK Day with a unity walk, followed by a slate of speeches, music and dance, food and fellowship at Liberty Park.
Simmons is the longtime pastor of Mt. Zion American Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church in Hernando, where he grew up, and also a member of the Ovations singing group.
“We knew he was a great leader and a great preacher, but as a teenager we weren’t too interested in politics,” he said. But when he was assassinated, we got serious about it.
“I was 17 years old, and it made us mad,” he said. “What people don’t understand, with Rodney King, it affected us. When Tiger Woods is winning, it affects us; it’s a plus to the Black race.
“When you see a Black man in handcuffs, it affects the Black race, because we’re stereotyped,” he said.
Growing up in Citrus County, he had to use the back door to enter a restaurant, not the front door.
“It's just the way it was,” he said.
However, also the way it was back then: people like Inverness Councilwoman Jaquie Hepfer, who grew up in Citrus County.
As Hepfer joined her childhood friend Simmons on the walk, she talked about sneaking into the courthouse as a teenager with her friends who were Black.
“The courthouse had ‘white’ and ‘colored’ water fountains, and I remember one time we went to the proper one for us and we looked at each other and switched, then laughed until a grownup came out and yelled at us,” she said. “We were raised to see people, not color.”
That story illustrates the theme of this year’s MLK Day Inverness events, “Unity Starts in the Heart,” and the late Dr. King’s desire for all people to be judged by the content of their character and not by the color of their skin.
Also this year, the program at Liberty Park highlighted the young people of the community who participated, beginning with a dance by Bella Easter Bass to the song, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and three student guest speakers, Nya Sanders, Taireke (“TJ”) Jordan and Craig Williams, who read their “What Unity Means to Me” essays.
At last year’s event, the Rev. Doug Alexander, one of the founders of the annual MLK event in Inverness 20-plus years ago, rolled up a paper program and gave it to the Rev. Tammy Langley, symbolically passing the torch to the next generation of community leaders, which includes teenagers.
“I believe as we continue to come together and continue to involve our youth in what we’re doing, we will see this grow and expand,” said Dr. Danita Smith, the program’s mistress of ceremonies. “Because we know it’s going to take the young people to carry this torch.”
The program also featured Frederick Simmons reading part of a speech from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., "How Long? Not Long," that he gave at the end of the weeklong march of more than 8,000 people who walked from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, through the rain and mud and the sweltering sun.
In that speech King said, "They told us we wouldn't get here, and there were those who said we would get here only over their dead bodies.
"But all the world knows today that here we are standing before the forces of power of the state of Alabama saying, 'We ain't gonna let nobody turn us around.' We're on the move now...and no wave of racism can stop us."
The program ended with the Ovations singing "The Battle Hymn of the Republic."