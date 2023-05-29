Memorial Day 1

Sons of American Legion Post 237 Commander Douglas Wisser bows his head Monday morning as he spends time at his mother and father’s grave sites prior to the beginning of the Memorial Day Service at Fero Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home in Beverly Hills. Wisser said his father, Bernard Wisser, served in World War II in the United States Navy.

Army veteran Blake Smith had come to remember friends he lost during the Vietnam War.

“I didn’t go to Vietnam,” he said, “but I lost a lot of friends there … and some who came back were never the same.

Michelle Cavalieri, left, and Debra Wilson walk a wreath to be placed in front of a memorial honoring veterans at Fero Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home on Monday morning during the funeral home’s annual Memorial Day ceremony.
Hernando resident Paul Penney arranges flowers at his father’s grave Monday morning after placing an American flag in the container holding the flowers. Penney said his father, a U.S. Navy veteran, served on a ship in Normandy during Worlkd War II.
Many of those buried in the Garden of Honor at Fero Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home are veterans who served in wars across the globe. This veteran served in World War I. All graves in the Garden of Honor have American flags placed at the marker Monday in honor of Memorial Day.
A display of patriotic messages honoring the United States military is staged at the Fero Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home Memorial Day Service tent where visitors listen to the annual program honoring fallen members of the American military.
American Legion Riders from Post 237 ride past flags at half staff Monday morning in honor of Memorial Day. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs code, the flag should fly at half-staff from sunrise until noon on Memorial Day. Then, it should be “raised briskly” to the top of the staff until sunset in honor of the nation’s battle heroes.
Citrus County All Veterans Honor Guard member Mike Klyap bows his head Monday morning as a prayer is said for all American soldiers, especially those who have died while serving the United States. Klyap stands in the Garden of Honor at Fero Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home in Beverly Hills during the funeral home’s annual Memorial Day service.

