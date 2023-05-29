Army veteran Blake Smith had come to remember friends he lost during the Vietnam War.
“I didn’t go to Vietnam,” he said, “but I lost a lot of friends there … and some who came back were never the same.
“One shot himself and a couple more drank themselves to death,” he said.
As long as this nation has experienced war, Americans have traveled to cemeteries and gravesites to pay honor to fallen soldiers, especially on Memorial Day.
Navy veteran Robert Daniele and his wife, Lori, had come to the annual Memorial Day service at Fero Memorial Gardens in Beverly Hills on Monday because to them, Memorial Day is more than eating hot dogs and buying things on sale online at Amazon.com.
“It’s about showing honor,” Lori Daniele said.
It’s also about tradition: singing the national anthem and “Amazing Grace,” reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, the ceremonial folding of the American flag, and honoring POW/MIAs with a recognition of the empty chair, always set out for the “missing unknown soldier.”
Nature Coast Young Marines with their solemn helmet benediction, the laying of the wreath by women of the American Legion and VFW Auxiliary, the playing of taps and rifle squad salute by members of the Citrus County Honor Guard, the American Legion Riders on their motorcycles.
As Monday’s service began, Tom Schenck, American Legion Post 237 commander, welcomed those in attendance, many dressed in patriotic red, white and blue.
“We do not forget,” Schenck said. “Whether it’s an hour ago or a century ago, we remember…all of our fallen heroes, regardless of how many decades or centuries have passed.”
He noted, “The men and women who died for our freedom make up a diverse patchwork. They came from all 50 states; they were rich and poor, Black and white, male and female, from cities and farms and suburbs and came from every background and political spectrum.
“Yet, they had one common characteristic,” he said. “They all took the oath to die for America if called upon to do so.”
Jonathan Beard, from Friends of Citrus & the Nature Coast Grief Services, gave the invocation.
He read a quote: “We don’t know them all, but we owe them all,” adding, “For those who grieve, every day is Memorial Day.”
This year’s guest speaker, Donald Harrison, a 21-year Army veteran who served six combat tours from 2003-2016 and is now Fero Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home sales director, said although there are plenty of reasons to be somber and reflective on Memorial Day, he looks at the holiday with a different perspective.
“I have a lot of friends who are buried in cemeteries like this – and I’m not,” he said. “I’ve escorted caskets home and I’ve met with the (young) sons and daughters of my friends who died and told them, ‘Your dad’s a hero.’
“But when I look at the lowered flags (on the flagpoles),” he said, “while they’re lowered in honor, I think we should be flying as many flags as we can as high as we can to show how proud this country is of our military.”