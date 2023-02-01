The members of “Family and Friends Reaching for Abilities” (FFRA) have been practicing their dance skills for months and are ready for the annual “Top Hat Big Band Concert and Dance,” from 2-5 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Citrus Springs Community Center, 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs.

This event is sponsored by FFRA, a nonprofit Citrus County organization serving the needs of persons with developmental disabilities.

