The members of “Family and Friends Reaching for Abilities” (FFRA) have been practicing their dance skills for months and are ready for the annual “Top Hat Big Band Concert and Dance,” from 2-5 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Citrus Springs Community Center, 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs.
This event is sponsored by FFRA, a nonprofit Citrus County organization serving the needs of persons with developmental disabilities.
The Top Hat Big Band Concert and Dance is not only a fundraising event for FFRA, but also an opportunity for members to learn, grow, show off and be proud of newly acquired skills and a way for them to always “reach for their abilities.”
The event, open to the public, features the acclaimed 20-piece Big Band “Downing Street,” performing the sounds and classics as performed back in the day by the likes of Tommy Dorsey and Glenn Miller, all in a nightclub atmosphere — a “New York City experience” here in Citrus County.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for youth under 14. Refreshments will be available.
Attire is “Sunday best,” tails and top hat, if you have them – to make this a fun-filled afternoon that will bring back memories of a bygone era.
For more information about the organization or to buy tickets, call Robert DeSimone at 352-628-5606.
FFRA is an independent, nonprofit educational and resource organization for parents, family members, friends and other advocates concerned for the short- and long-term welfare, safety and quality of life of developmentally disabled adults living in Citrus County. FFRA offers a wide variety of activities, learning experiences, gatherings and outings for this special needs population. The organization also frequently includes speakers at its regular meetings to provide parents, guardians and caregivers with valuable information about support for the developmentally disabled. Call Maryellen at 352-637-0692 or visit http://ffracitrus.org for more information about FFRA’s events or to become a volunteer.
