Get your green on this weekend for the annual downtown Inverness St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival, Saturday, March 18.
The day begins with the bi-monthly Market at the Depot at the Depot Pavillion on N. Apopka at Liberty Park.
Visit the vendors’ booths, grab a drink and a snack, walk the trail or around the downtown area, shop or have lunch, then stick around to hear North of Argyll, a premier Celtic fusion band that blends Celtic music with contemporary influences, foot-stomping beats, captivating stories, legends and humor.
Their stage will be set up in the cul-de-sac area of Main Street next to the Old Courthouse. The band starts playing at 2 p.m.
The parade starts at 4 p.m., followed by the popular Fairy and Leprechaun costume contests, open to kids and adults.
Note: North of Argyll will take a break during these events and continue the show afterwards until 7 p.m.
This year’s parade will have more than 20 entries, including Parade Grand Marshal Dot Fitzpatrick.
The matriarch of the Fitzpatrick family, she and her late husband, Charles “Fitz” Fitzpatrick, were known for their annual St. Patrick’s Day parties, which they hosted for nearly 40 years.
Now 97, Mrs. Fitzpatrick was the first grand marshal for the city’s first St. Patrick’s Day Parade in 2011 and continues to serve in the city’s honorary role.
The parade route begins at the Citrus County Tax Collector's Office parking lot, travels up North Apopka Avenue to Dampier Street, then onto Pine Avenue to Courthouse Square and back to North Apopka.
“With St. Patrick’s Day on Friday and our parade and festival on Saturday, quite a few of our local businesses will have two good days of St. Patrick’s Day specials, corned beef and cabbage, and some will have green beer,” said Woody Worley, Inverness Director of Parks and Recreation. “The businesses always come out for our events with the sidewalk areas to provide services to all the patrons that will be there.
“And the band we have coming is fantastic, very high-energy. It’ll be a good time.”
For information, call 352-726-3913 or email: parks@inverness.gov.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
