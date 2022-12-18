Homeless Outreach and those in need

Residents move through a line as they gather food, clothes as well as a few toys for under the Christmas tree on Saturday, Dec. 17, for the annual Christmas Outreach to the homeless and those in need at Hernando Beach Park. The event was sponsored by the New Church Without Walls and its partners, The Path of Citrus County, God’s Shed of Love, Grace Pointe Church, Rep. Ralph Massullo and other community partners.

 Jeff Bryan Chronicle staff

On Saturday, Rose Roberts and her grandson, Robert Iverson, were first in line for the annual Christmas outreach for people who are homeless and those just need a little help getting by.

“We’re here to get some groceries and something to eat,” Roberts said. “Pastor Doug always has something good to eat.”

Pastor Doug Alexander smiles as he livestreams Pastor Randy Powers' Saturday, Dec. 17, at the annual Christmas Outreach to the homeless and those in need at Hernando Beach Park. 
Victoria Torres, right, Michael Powers and George Fletcher sort through used clothing as they bag it up Saturday, Dec. 17, for the annual Christmas Outreach to the homeless and those in need at Hernando Beach Park. 
Volunteers with The Path sort through a variety of greens Saturday, Dec. 17, while bagging them up for those who came out for the annual Christmas Outreach to the homeless and those in need at Hernando Beach Park. 
Residents smile as they gathered food, water and other supplies Saturday, Dec. 17, at the annual Christmas Outreach to the homeless and those in need at Hernando Beach Park. 

