On Saturday, Rose Roberts and her grandson, Robert Iverson, were first in line for the annual Christmas outreach for people who are homeless and those just need a little help getting by.
“We’re here to get some groceries and something to eat,” Roberts said. “Pastor Doug always has something good to eat.”
Under the food tent, tables of food were set up for people to get a hot meal: turkey, ham, beans and rice, dirty rice, green beans, cupcakes and peanut butter pie.
The Rev. Doug Alexander, whom everyone calls Pastor or Bishop, or just Doug, started this annual outreach in 2007 as a ministry of his church, New Church Without Walls, which was located in Hernando near Hernando Lake.
Originally, it was for the homeless people who lived in the woods near the church, a day where they could get a hot meal, some warm clothing, camping gear and other things they might need.
Over the years, with the partnership of other churches, businesses, individuals and ministries, the event has grown as the needs of families and individuals have increased and changed.
At Saturday’s event in the field by Brannen Bank in Hernando across from the lake, several hundred people, many of them children, received clothing and shoes, tents, blankets, fresh greens picked that morning from The Path of Citrus County’s farm, frozen turkeys and nonperishable food, also toys for kids, including bicycles.
Before the event started at noon, volunteers gathered in a circle to pray.
“This is our day to show God’s love, grace and mercy,” Alexander said. “Whatever they need, that’s what we want to make sure they get. Be generous. Give it all away. We don’t want to bring anything back to the warehouse.”
Robert Iverson, a student at CREST school, said he hoped he could get a bicycle.
“If I had a bike, when I get a job I could use it to get to and from work,” he said. “Plus, it’s good exercise.”
Later in the afternoon, 18-year-old Iverson wheeled a brand-new Huffy mountain bike across the field to meet up with his grandmother.
“I think it’s going to get me from point A to point B,” he said, smiling.
One of this year’s partnering ministries was God’s Shed of Love, an outreach to homeless people with care packages with snacks and personal care items — and more.
“It’s awesome to see what God is doing,” said God's Shed founder, Carmon Forbus. “We were out at the flea market in Floral City and one of the vendors donated tons of clothes, brand new with tags still on. So, we’ve got lots of stuff to give away today, and after we’re done here we’re doing the same thing at an outreach in Crystal River with Real Life Church.”
Forbus said this past year she had partnered with B.A.S.I.C.S. United homeless outreach and the cold weather shelter, and has also learned from Mid Florida Homeless Coalition how to fill out intake forms for homeless people she meets who want housing.
“In February, we did an outreach and only five people showed up, but of the five, two of them reached out to me,” she said. “One is housed now, has a full-time job and has been able to save enough money to buy herself a car.
“She emailed me to tell me the work boots that I gave her that day she now wears every day to work. And the second one, a young man who was newly homeless and living in his truck, now has a good full-time job and an apartment,” Forbus added, “and he brings donations to me every month.
“To see people trying to give back, if we change just one person’s life, that’s a success story."
A man approached Alexander and handed him some money.
"I was homeless once, and I want you to have this," he said.
A woman, Waynetta Evans, said this was her third or fourth year coming to the outreach.
“One year I got a really nice comforter that I still have,” she said. “What I’d really like is a tent. I have a small one, but it would be nice to have a bigger one.
“But I’m grateful for anything,” she said. “Every morning when I wake up, I thank God that I’m alive.”