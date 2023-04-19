County commissioners Tuesday will be given two updated conceptual designs to consider for its new animal shelter.
Both designs are from MLM-Martin Architects and Tocoi Engineering. It will be up to the board to consider how many add-ons they want to spend. The more frills, the higher the cost.
The first option is to build a $6 million shelter, which balloons to $9 million when such items as permit and contingency fees are included. The second option is for a $9 million building, or $12.5 million adding in related costs.
Commissioners got sticker shock in December when the consultant presented a $22 million building. All along, they wanted this project to come in at a $9 million maximum.
The board has been insistent they don’t want to build a "Taj Mahal." They want a no-frills building that is functional and meets the needs of the county.
Commissioners will have to identify the funding source for which option they choose — or don’t choose.
The particulars should be worked out during a workshop at 9 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the 1 p.m. regular meeting.
The current animal shelter has the capacity to house 41 cats and 80 dogs. If commissioners go with the $6 million design, the facility would be able to accommodate 50 cats and 90 dogs.
Here’s how it breaks down:
• The new shelter would increase in size from the current 14,000-square-foot facility to 18,708 square feet.
• The number of cat-holding cages decreases from 41 to 20. However, the new design adds 30 "cat condos," which allow for better viewing opportunities for potential adopters and creates less stress for the felines.
• Dog runs would increase from 68 to 80 and the number of dog cages decreases from 12 to 10.
If commissioners go with the $9 million option, the shelter capacity increases from 41 cats and 80 dogs to 74 cats and 110 dogs.
• Square footage increases from the current 14,000 square feet to 24,450.
• Cat holding cages decrease from 41 to 20. But there would be 30 condos and 24 "catios," which are secure open-air enclosures allowing cats to experience outdoor sights, sounds, and smells.
• Dog runs increase from 68 to 100 and canine holding cages drop from 12 to 10.
The animal shelter workshop will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, at the Citrus County Courthouse, 110 North Apopka Ave. in Inverness. The regular meeting is at 1 p.m. at the same location.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.