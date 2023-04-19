Citrus County Animal Shelter

The existing Citrus County Animal Shelter, near the Inverness Airport and Citrus County Fairgrounds, has been deemed out-of-date. Commissioners on Tuesday will discuss options to replace it.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

County commissioners Tuesday will be given two updated conceptual designs to consider for its new animal shelter.

Both designs are from MLM-Martin Architects and Tocoi Engineering. It will be up to the board to consider how many add-ons they want to spend. The more frills, the higher the cost.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.