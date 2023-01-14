Citrus County Animal Services (CCAS) has suspended all dog intakes, including strays, until further notice, in response to a continued upper respiratory outbreak at the shelter.

This is the second step taken to combat this virus in less than a month. Toward the end of December, the facility was partially open with limited intakes but it didn’t work to wipe out the virus.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.