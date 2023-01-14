Citrus County Animal Services (CCAS) has suspended all dog intakes, including strays, until further notice, in response to a continued upper respiratory outbreak at the shelter.
This is the second step taken to combat this virus in less than a month. Toward the end of December, the facility was partially open with limited intakes but it didn’t work to wipe out the virus.
Now, more stringent measures are being taken “and we had to start the clock back over,” Kampschroer said.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The virus hasn’t been identified and it’s been sent to a veterinarian hospital for testing, she added.
The disease is circulating in the county so pet owners are cautioned to keep dogs away from public areas — stores, parks, a neighbor's yard — for at least two weeks.
“We believe that this is solely affecting dogs at this time and there's no reason to be concerned about it affecting humans or other pets,” Kampschroer said.
Private veterinarians and shelters have seen an increase in this disease.
"This is not just a shelter issue,” said CCAS chief veterinarian Meaghan Mielo. “We are seeing this disease in dogs all over our county. It’s something that vets are able to treat, but not prevent with a vaccine."
Because there is no vaccine available, the best response is to isolate potentially sick and exposed animals to prevent the spread. Affected dogs must stay isolated for 14 days.
Mielo continues to monitor the shelter population to ensure affected dogs receive appropriate and timely treatment.
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office animal control officers cannot pick up lost or stray dogs at this time.
Residents are urged to help reunite them with their owners. The shelter provides crates, food, and other supplies for those willing to help temporarily home them.
The public can contact CCAS Director Colleen Yarbrough with a detailed description and photo of lost and found dogs and where they went missing so staff can try and match them without taking them into the shelter during this time.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.