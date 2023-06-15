Forty-six candidates applied to succeed Crystal River City Manager Ken Frink. That list has been whittled down to three, who will be presented to the public at a meet and greet starting at 4 p.m., Monday, June 19, at City Hall. 123 Northwest U.S. 19. The public is invited to come and meet the candidates.
Frink announced that he was leaving his position in April and said he would stay on until August.
Each candidate boasts extensive backgrounds in city and/or county governments, primarily in Florida, although one candidate has had experience in Los Angeles County, California, as well as Muskogee, Oklahoma.
Another has alternated between Florida and Georgia. One was previously Crystal River’s city manager from the mid-1980s to the mid-1990s.
The three finalists are (in alphabetical order):
Douglas G. Baber
Baber currently is the city administrator for the city of Mexico Beach since September 2021. Mexico Beach has a population of 1,100 full-time residents, and another 1,400 who own second (and in some instances, third) homes.
He previously was the human resources and risk management director for the St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners from 2016-2021; human resources systems administrator in Boca Raton from 2012-2016; and personnel analyst for the city of Hallandale Beach, from 2006-2011. He also owned a restaurant in Boca Raton from 2011-2012.
Howard W. Brown Jr.
From January 2019 to January 2023, Brown served as the village manager at the village of Indiantown. Before then, he was city manager for the city of Bell, located in Los Angeles County, California, from 2016-2018.
He assumed that position after having served as the city manager in Muskogee, Oklahoma, from 2014-2016.
He was the acting assistant city manager in Opa-Locka from 2013-2014, having previously been the director, planning and community development (2010-2013). He also held various government positions in Florida and Georgia.
Tony Mervin 'Merv' Waldrop
At present, Waldrop is the county manager for the Burke County Board of Commissioners in Waynesboro, Georgia; his tenure began in 2001. From 1993-2001, he became the county administrator for the Meriwether County Board of County Commissioners, Greenville, Georgia.
He was the Crystal River city manager from 1985-1993, when he was elevated from interim city manager, to which he was named to in April 1990, to city manager following a selection process that concluded July 1990.
Before coming onboard in 1985, Waldrop held government positions in Gray, Georgia, and Camilla, Georgia.