Forty-six candidates applied to succeed Crystal River City Manager Ken Frink. That list has been whittled down to three, who will be presented to the public at a meet and greet starting at 4 p.m., Monday, June 19, at City Hall. 123 Northwest U.S. 19. The public is invited to come and meet the candidates.

Frink announced that he was leaving his position in April and said he would stay on until August.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

And then there were three-Douglas G. Baber

Douglas G. Baber
And then there were three-Howard W. Brown Jr.

Howard W. Brown Jr.
And then there were three-Tony Mervin "Merv" Waldrop

Tony Mervin "Merv" Waldrop