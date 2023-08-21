Circleville, Ohio, residents Jordan Ell, left, and Dylan Driesdach begin a day of kayaking with a photo on the Crystal River. The couple, along with two other paddlers, are being taken on a tour of the bay with Get Up and Go Kayaking of Crystal River.
Some of the same reasons we’re seeing fewer scallopers in Citrus County this season apply to tourism numbers in general.
Visitor counts are down somewhat but there’s nothing to panic about, according to an analyst. Citrus, which had been experiencing record tourist numbers the last few years, is just returning to pre-COVID levels and seeing more normal trends.
Which isn’t a bad thing, said Citrus County Tourist Development Council (TDC) members at their recent meeting.
“What we’re seeing is a little bit of softness and you are definitely not the only ones seeing that as we head through the summer,” said Anne Wittine, director of Quantitative Research for Research Data Services.
Wittine gave the TDC a snapshot of tourism conditions in Citrus County. Travelers, she said, are concerned about the economy and the extreme heat in parts of the country appears to be a factor.
The TDC’s job is to attract visitors to Citrus County and get “heads in beds,” meaning they will stay overnight at local hotels. Just one overnight visitor to Citrus County equals $704 of economic impact, she said.
Wittine gave this profile of the average overnight visitor staying in local commercial lodgings from January through March 2023 and how it compares to the same three-month period in 2022:
• The average party size is 2.7 people, down from 2.8.
• The average length of stay in Citrus County was 4.4 nights, up from 4.3 last year
• The average party budget was $1,307, up from $1,274
Wittine expressed some concern that Citrus County doesn’t have enough hotels and commercial lodgings to accommodate all visitors.
To help alleviate that, she pointed to two more hotels being built: a new 73-room Hampton Inn off U.S. 19 in Homosassa and Home2 Suites, off State Road 44 in Crystal River.
Home2 Suites will boast 75 rooms with kitchenettes, pet-friendly accommodations and other amenities for people seeking longer stays.
In 2023, the county had 263 licensed lodging units, 71 more than the previous year. Motel rooms totaled 1,001 in 2023, down from 15 units.
Apartment and vacation rentals in 2023 totaled 559, an increase of 84.
Wittine had no data on campground visitors.
Citrus County mirrors the rest of the state.
The number of people traveling to Florida during the second quarter of 2023 decreased compared to a year earlier, according to estimates released Wednesday by the state’s tourism-marketing agency.
Florida drew an estimated 33.092 million visitors during the quarter, keeping the state slightly ahead of an overall record pace of visitors in 2022. But the figure from April through June represented a 1.2 percent decrease from the second quarter of 2022, when it totaled 33.485 million.
Tourists from other parts of the U.S., who make up the bulk of Florida travelers, were off an estimated 2.4 percent from the same period in 2022.
Dana Young, president and CEO of the Visit Florida tourism-marketing agency, pointed to increased competition from other states and countries that shut down longer than Florida during the pandemic. But she also touted an increase this year in international tourists in Florida.
“We compete globally, not just here in the U.S.,” Young told The News Service of Florida. “Destinations are opening up. And when they do, they're going to be using all those dollars they didn't spend (during the pandemic) to try and lure their people back. So, the fact that we have these massive increases in international visitation is great.”