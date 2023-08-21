Tourism snapshot

Circleville, Ohio, residents Jordan Ell, left, and Dylan Driesdach begin a day of kayaking with a photo on the Crystal River. The couple, along with two other paddlers, are being taken on a tour of the bay with Get Up and Go Kayaking of Crystal River.

Some of the same reasons we’re seeing fewer scallopers in Citrus County this season apply to tourism numbers in general.

Visitor counts are down somewhat but there’s nothing to panic about, according to an analyst. Citrus, which had been experiencing record tourist numbers the last few years, is just returning to pre-COVID levels and seeing more normal trends.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tourism snapshot

Boating is a popular activity that brings many tourists to Citrus.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.