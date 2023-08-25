The July home market report is out and it shows Citrus County is pretty much holding the line from last year, based on the latest Florida Realtors report.
There were 307 closed sales, up from 288 in July 2022. There was also an uptick in buyers who paid for their home in cash (141, up from 114).
The median sale price went down slightly in July: $287,500, compared to last year’s $289,000. The median is the midpoint; half the homes sold for more, half for less.
The dollar value of single-family homes in July was $99.1 million, up 4.5% from last year’s $94.8 million. Dollar value is the sum of all sale prices which closed during the month and a strong indicator of the health of the local real estate market
“Buyers continue to be motivated to purchase homes,” said Amy Meek, broker-associate with Meek Real Estate in Crystal River. “We are seeing an increase in the ‘time-to-sale,’ or number of days on the market.
“Since there is more inventory on the market, buyers are taking the time to explore their options, which is why I believe homes are sitting in the market longer,” Meek said. “However, buyers are still seeing value in the Citrus County housing market which is why we aren't seeing the dramatic drop in prices that analysts expected.”
Florida’s housing market, meanwhile, recorded higher inventory in July and statewide median sales prices remain consistent with values of a year ago, according to Florida Realtors.
The state’s median sale price for single-family homes in July was $415,000, a 0.7% increase over last July's median of about $412,000.
Higher interest rates continue to be a challenge for buyers and sellers, said Florida Realtors’ chief economist Brad O’Connor.
“The real story so far this year is that while the housing market has stopped deteriorating, it hasn't been in any big hurry to improve either,” O’Connor said.
Nationally, existing-home sales receded in July, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR).
“Two factors are driving current sales activity – inventory availability and mortgage rates,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. “Unfortunately, both have been unfavorable to buyers.”
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.