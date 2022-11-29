davison1

Ben Davison competes in the World Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic in September. The 2013 Citrus High School graduate finished eighth in the Single Sculls and was recently named USRowing Male Athlete of the Year.

Ben Davison has come a long way since his days as a member of the Rowing Organization of Citrus County Students (ROCCS) while a student at Citrus High School.

Now, Davison is an elite senior-level rower and was recently named the USRowing 2022 Male Athlete of the Year after an outstanding year that included an outstanding showing at the World Championships. The award was voted on by the athletes and coaches of the senior national team that competed at the 2022 World Rowing Championships in Racice, Czech Republic.

