Ben Davison competes in the World Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic in September. The 2013 Citrus High School graduate finished eighth in the Single Sculls and was recently named USRowing Male Athlete of the Year.
Ben Davison has come a long way since his days as a member of the Rowing Organization of Citrus County Students (ROCCS) while a student at Citrus High School.
Now, Davison is an elite senior-level rower and was recently named the USRowing 2022 Male Athlete of the Year after an outstanding year that included an outstanding showing at the World Championships. The award was voted on by the athletes and coaches of the senior national team that competed at the 2022 World Rowing Championships in Racice, Czech Republic.
"There was no shortage of talented athletes on the team this year so to be selected for this award was an honor," Davison said.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Davison moved to the U.S. in 2006 from England when he was 10 years old. His father, Terry, visited Citrus County and moved the family there and eventually became the coach of the ROCCS.
Ben started rowing casually in the eighth grade after his brother, Joe, had already picked up the sport. He joined the ROCCS his sophomore year.
"Most of my memories of rowing in Citrus County are rowing with my brother (Joe) and dad (Terry). My brother started rowing first, and my dad was my coach until I went to college," Davison said. "My sophomore year of high school, my dad rented out an office at the old train station and turned it into a very small gym, so we had a place to train. My favorite memories would be training and spending time together at the gym."
After graduating high school in 2013, Davison moved on to the University of Washington and is now a member of the California Rowing Club.
He qualified for the 2020 Summer Olympics in the men's eight. The games were held in July 2021 after being delayed a year due to COVID-19. Davison and his teammates just missed out on medaling.
After the Olympics, Davison decided to go on his own and train to compete in the single sculls.
"Growing up I spent a lot of time training in the single and have always really enjoyed it," he said. "It has always been a goal of mine to race the single at the highest level and right after the Olympics seemed like a good time to give it a try.
"The main difference between the two would be the duration of the race. The singles races are typically around one minute 30 seconds longer than the 8+, which effects the structure and type of training. There is obviously also far more time spent training alone in the single."
This September, the former Hurricane competed in the World Championships and finished eighth overall.
After winning his opening heat in 6 minutes, 54.02 seconds, Davison finished third in his quarterfinal heat in 6:56.28 and fifth in his semifinal heat in 6:53.05 to advance to the B finals, where he finished second in 6:58.72 for an eighth-place overall finish.
It was the best finish for an American in the men's single sculls since the 2000 Olympic Games and best at a World Championships since 1998.
"I was a bit disappointed with the result overall," Davison said. "With the times I had been hitting in training I had hoped to make it into the top 6 but I still learned a lot from the experience, and it was great to see where I stood with the top guys in the world
"I wasn’t really looking for a certain time. There are so many variables that effect the times in rowing — such as water temp, wind or water depth — those times aren’t worth comparing event to event. Once the racing starts you only really focus on the placement and how your time compared to the other heats."
Competing in the single sculls for the first time at the senior level, Davison also won the US Selection Regatta and placed third at the World Rowing Cup in Poland this past year.
Now the focus shifts to qualifying for next year's World Championships and eventually the 2024 Olympics in Paris. A grueling training schedule, which includes 13 sessions a week with each session lasting around two hours, will help prepare him.
"My next race will not be until early April, which will be the singles trial for next year's World Championships in late August in Belgrade, Serbia," he said. "At the World Championships I will need to finish top 8 to qualify for the single for the 2024 Olympics."