When most of us think of gemstones, we think of diamonds, sapphires, rubies or emeralds, bright and sparkling rocks formed over the span of millions of years through the process of heat and pressure. Those traditional gemstones that we so covet are formed from a variety of minerals deep within the earth and are either mined or make their way to the surface via a variety of geologic processes.
Amber, on the other hand, is another beast entirely. Rather than originating directly from the earth, amber is formed from fossilized tree resin which hardens over thousands of years to form that iconic golden-yellow jewel that has attracted people for eons. Not only is it beautiful, but amber is known for preserving plant material, insects, and anything else from the environment that gets stuck in the sap while it’s fresh, which in modern times offer a priceless snapshot into what the world looked like in the past.