David Altmaier resigns

David Altmaier, who leads the Office of Insurance Regulation, answers a question during the Committee on Banking and Insurance meeting Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 at the Capitol in Tallahassee. Altmaier on Thursday submitted his resignation to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

 Phil Sears - freelancer, FR170567 AP

TALLAHASSEE — After lawmakers this week passed an overhaul of the state’s property-insurance system, Florida Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier on Thursday submitted his resignation to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Altmaier, who made the resignation effective Dec. 28, has been Florida’s top insurance regulator since 2016. The letter did not detail his future plans.

