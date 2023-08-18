Joe Brown wanted to play football — and he did.
In ninth grade, he moved from Oakland, California, to live with his mom, who was in Bushnell at the time.
“I tried out for the South Sumter (High School) football team, but didn’t make it,” he said. “They said I could be a water manager, and I did it for a week then asked my mom if I could change schools.
“I moved to Citrus High School and made the team.”
He signed with Oklahoma Panhandle State University to play football, then went on to play for the Georgia-Lina Lions Arena Football Team.
By his side for many of those years was his friend, Josh Wright, a heavy equipment operator and mechanic Brown first met at Citrus High School.
“Josh was always with me — people thought he was my bodyguard,” Brown said of his football years.
Back then, the friends would talk about life after football and heavy equipment.
“For both of us, our bodies were getting busted up and we’d talk about what we could do,” Brown said. “One day I said, ‘What’s our next step?’ and Josh said immediately: ‘food truck.’
“When I was in college, I ran a food truck, it was Cajun, and fell in love with it … then I went to New Orleans and hung out and ate for a week. That food was IT for me; I loved it."
The two friends, now 31, bought a Blackstone grill and a tent and started catering events, including a 150-guest wedding, just the two of them.
“That was nuts,” Brown said. “It was the tiredest we’d ever been, but we loved it. People would ask, ‘Is there any more of this?’ and not just our friends, but people we didn’t know, so we thought maybe we’ve got something.”
At one time they had a taco delivery business, but it wasn’t their own cooking.
So, they took a leap of faith and bought their own food truck, named it The Tasty Cajun, and in May set up outside City Hall in Clermont in Lake County.
“The first week we didn’t sell a single thing,” Brown said. “Then we said, ‘We’re from Citrus County, and that’s where we need to be.’ Once we did that, it took off. We reached 1,000 followers about a week ago.”
In this type of business, social media is vital.
So is hustling.
“We do catering — we’ll pull up to your house for a Super Bowl party,” Brown said. “We just love food and we love feeding people.”
As for one day having a brick-and-mortar eatery, Brown and Wright say no. However, they do hope to expand and have several food trucks, each serving a different style of cuisine.
What’s on the menu?
Sandwiches: Tasty Cajun Chicken, Po Boys (fried oysters, fried catfish, fried shrimp), Soft Shell Crab.
Fried Delights: Tasty Cajun Crab Fries (it’s all about the seasoning), Fried Catfish, Shrimp, Oysters, Soft Shell Crab or combo meals (all served with Cajun Crab Fries).
Also: Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya, Crawfish Etouffee, Seafood Gumbo.
“For me, I got to where I didn’t enjoy my job anymore,” Josh Wright said. “But not once since we’ve been on the truck have I hated getting up to go to work.
“It’s hard work, but it’s fun, and I get to hang out with my best friend every day.”
Brown said he feels blessed to be able to choose who he gets to work with, as well as getting to meet people and build a following.
“It’s funny, the other day I asked someone, ‘Do you want fries with that?’ and I cringed, because back in high school that was the classic insult, someone saying you’re going to end up in life asking people if they want fries,” he said. “And now, it’s what we love to do.”