Zach Roberson serves Terri Peters a loaded hot dog Wednesday as the noon hour approaches from his Doggylicious hotdog cart located in the Largo Plaza in Inverness. Roberson is in the process of establishing a perminent location inside the plaza and says his cart operation will be used on locations serving customers during events and special occassions.
Editor’s Note: Across the nation, food trucks are one of the fastest-growing restaurant concepts and one of the most in-demand due to their affordability, versatility and accessibility — from hot dogs to shaved ice, empanadas to eggrolls, downhome to upscale and everything in between.
In 2021, the U.S. food truck services market size was valued at $1.16 billion and it’s growing, according to Grand View Research.
Everybody likes to eat.
Here in Citrus County, food trucks, carts and pop-up vendors are seemingly everywhere.
The Chronicle is beginning an occasional series, "Alternative Eats," about these “meals on wheels,” to learn about the people behind the grill or steam cart, the who, what, where and why of what they do.
Because it’s not easy.
Today we are kicking the series off with Doggylicious and The Tasty Cajun.
•••
For Zach Roberson, there’s nothing like watching someone take a bite of something he cooks, close their eyes and make the “OMG, this is delicious” face, often accompanied by a little happy dance.
“Food is my happy place and so is seeing the happiness it gives others,” said the 37-year-old owner of Doggylicious hot dog cart that’s based in the Largo Plaza on State Road 44 in Inverness.
“I’ve been here since January, started out in that grassy field (in front of the plaza). I sat there for three months — those ants in the grass were brutal,” he said. “Then I noticed they had a storefront available. I got that and then spent a couple of months traveling around to two or three locations a day, trying to find the ‘money maker’ spots.”
He got tired of traveling around and has, for the most part, settled on the spot outside his storefront, hustling to sell enough hot dogs and burgers to open up his storefront location.
Like many people, Roberson’s first jobs as a teen were at fast food places.
Then he got into music and working with bands; he also did some construction work.
“I owned a theater in Indianapolis, and then COVID hit,” he said. “We had sunk our life savings into it and about lost it all.”
He sold the theater and started going to truck stops with a hot dog cart to feed the truckers. With four kids, he needed to do something to bring money in.
“That hot dog cart in my garage was more valuable than my theater,” he said.
He also decided to move his family to Florida — he grew up in Tampa — choosing Citrus County.
“I wanted to move to a good place to raise my family,” he said.
What’s on the menu?
Hot dogs
Sloppy Dog: topped with Roberson’s mother’s recipe for sloppy Joe sauce, onions, cheese, mustard.
Big Cheese: fried cheese, nacho cheese, Cheetos and shredded cheddar.
The Capone: classic Chicago dog.
Pizza Dog: pepperoni, pizza sauce, cheese.
Queso Blanco deluxe: red peppers, jalapeños, onions, tomatoes, bacon, white queso
Tijuana: roasted red peppers, jalapeños and onions.
The Toby Ray, named for Kentucky Music Mafia musician Toby Ray: bacon, cream cheese, raspberry jam and powdered sugar.
Burgers
Classic: plain or your choice of mustard, ketchup, onions, relish.
Aloha: topped with white queso, bbq sauce, bacon and pineapple.
Sloppy Burger: sloppy sauce, cheese, onions and mustard.
“It’s not traditional soul food, but it’s ‘soul food.’ It’s healing,” Roberson said. “I use Amish butter and Pepperidge Farm buns, and everything’s made with love.”
Roberson said there’s also enough love for fellow food vendors — the more the merrier, he said.
Or as the saying goes: A rising tide lifts all boats.
“To me, it’s all about the other small businesses networking together,” he said. “We’re not in competition. We promote each other’s business. We want everyone to succeed.”