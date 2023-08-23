Editor’s Note: Across the nation, food trucks are one of the fastest-growing restaurant concepts and one of the most in-demand due to their affordability, versatility and accessibility — from hot dogs to shaved ice, empanadas to eggrolls, downhome to upscale and everything in between.
In 2021, the U.S. food truck services market size was valued at $1.16 billion and it’s growing, according to Grand View Research.
Everybody likes to eat.
Here in Citrus County, food trucks, carts and pop-up vendors are seemingly everywhere.
The Chronicle is doing an occasional series, “Alternative Eats,” about these “meals on wheels,” to learn about the people behind the grill or steam cart, the who, what, where and why of what they do.
Because it’s not easy.
Today’s Alternative Eats is EBODS.
If love were a food, what would it be?
To Norca Prestidge, the answer is simple: empanadas.
“I remember my mom making empanadas, and every day after school, I’d get off the bus with my friends and we’d walk to my house,” she said. “My mom would be making empanadas and everyone would grab one and then go to their house.”
What is an empanada?
“It’s pastry dough stuffed with deliciousness,” Norca explained. “I’m half-Puerto Rican and half-Peruvian, but it’s Puerto Rico that I know through and through.”
The traditional Puerto Rican filling is seasoned beef with potatoes, but it can be anything, from chicken to apple pie filling.
Norca’s husband, Matt Prestidge, would also say empanadas equal love.
“When I first had one, I was sold,” he said.
The couple first started making them together to sell as fundraisers for their church’s youth events. The youth group teens would wash cars and the Prestidges would make empanadas.
Now the couple, along with their three kids Elysha, 14, Alyssa, 9 and Malachi, 3, sell their crescent-shaped pockets of love — empanadas — from their EBODS tent at the Inverness Market at the Depot on first and third Saturdays.
EBODS stands for "Empanadas Bustin’ Out Da Seams."
Norca and Matt also sell their EBODS as curbside pickup on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from their commissary kitchen inside Beautiful Beginnings at Bayside in Crystal River.
Originally, they wanted to have a food truck, but then Norca lost her job with the county finance department after 18 years.
“My husband is disabled and I’m the breadwinner, so I found myself back in the restaurant business,” she said. “But even after I got an offer to go back, after that taste of working in the restaurant — I was so happy there. I felt complete; it felt like home.
“I want to serve people. I want to be with customers. I want to be face to face with people, not sit at a computer.”
So, after eight months of working and saving money, the couple decided to take a leap of faith and start EBODS.
“We got a tent and everything we needed, and in November 2022 we started at the Market at the Depot,” Norca said. “Then, only our second event, we did Light Up Inverness — the line! We had 50 people deep throughout the whole night. Matt's cooking as fast as he could, I’m wrapping as fast as I could.”
Eventually, they also began setting up their tent outside Pub 44 in Lecanto, which was successful, until they learned it violated a state regulation against food vendor tents.
Food trucks and carts in the county, yes; food vendor tents, no.
“Tents are for events — it rhymes,” Matt said.
So, they returned to their original idea of a food truck, but then the Bayside opportunity came up.
The former memory care assisted living facility behind Walgreens at U.S. 19 in Crystal River had been converted into a 55-plus independent living community with a cafè, and the Prestidges were using the cafè kitchen already for EBODS.
The independent living concept didn’t work out, so the cafe wasn’t being used.
The Prestidges asked the owner if they could operate EBODS from the kitchen as a curbside to-go business, and got the OK.
You just call in your order, even from the parking lot, and it takes about 10 minutes for your order to cook and be ready, depending on how many orders they’re working on at one time.
What’s on the menu?
Empanadas!
Wepa: Authentic Puerto Rican flavored beef and potatoes.
Ya man: slow-cooked, jerk-infused chicken with a hint of lime and seasoned potatoes.
Wild Buffalo: Buffalo chicken.
Southern S’Mac: Mac and cheese and pulled pork mixed with a three-cheese blend.
Blue Ribbon: Chicken cordon bleu shredded chicken, ham, swiss cheese and Dijon sauce.
MéMé: Apple pie filled empanada topped with cinnamon sugar and drizzled with caramel.
La Piña: Pineapple and mango, topped with coconut shavings.
“We always have the Wepa, which means ‘Woo hoo!’ because that’s traditional,” Norca said. “And we always have a dessert empanada, like apple pie or guava and cheese. For the rest, we try to have a chicken one and something else.
“We’re always thinking of new fillings, especially from different cultures,” she said. “We go to sleep at night talking about empanadas.”
Matt said what they do is not just about business, but about caring for the community by supporting and promoting other small businesses, such as Cleveland’s Catering, another Citrus County food vendor, where they get their smoked meats.
And they try to do events with The Peanut Guy, who sells Cajun and regular boiled peanuts.
“There’s all these small businesses out here that are a blessing to the community,” Matt said. “They truly want to do good.”
Norca added, “One of our passions is feeding the homeless. If you’re homeless and you come by, we’re going to feed you.”
“We’ve all needed help at some time, and we all need help,” Matt said. “We want to do what God wants and to be a blessing.”