Learn more about EBODS

To find out the EBODS of the day, go to the Facebook page at: https://tinyurl.com/32vkepm6

Email: Ebodsllc@gmail.com

Phone: 352-201-6264

EBODS is at the Inverness Market at the Depot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on first and third Saturdays, 218 N. Apopka Ave, Inverness.

During the week for curbside pickup:

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 311 NE 4th Ave. Crystal River.

To order curbside:

1. Call 352-201-6264 to place your order.

2. Arrive at 311 NE Fourth Ave. and stay in your vehicle; text or call to let them know you arrived

3. Someone will bring your empanadas to your car; pay by cash or card upon pickup.