Editor’s Note: Across the nation, food trucks are one of the fastest-growing restaurant concepts and one of the most in-demand due to their affordability, versatility and accessibility – from hot dogs to shaved ice, empanadas to eggrolls, downhome to upscale and everything in between.
In 2021, the U.S. food truck services market size was valued at $1.16 billion and it’s growing, according to Grand View Research.
Everybody likes to eat.
Here in Citrus County, food trucks, carts and pop-up vendors are seemingly everywhere.
The Chronicle is doing an occasional series, “Alternative Eats,” about these “meals on wheels,” to learn about the people behind the grill or steam cart, the who, what, where and why of what they do.
Because it’s not easy.
Today’s Alternative Eats: Annery’s Kitchen
There are those who prepare food out of necessity.
Then there are those who pour themselves into each and every dish they create.
It’s their art and their passion.
It’s the pleasure they get from choosing the exact ingredients, chopping the herbs and the vegetables, experimenting with spices; it’s the stirring and the tasting and the adding of a pinch of this, a dash more of that.
It’s the presentation on the plate and the setting a dish in front of someone, knowing it came from your own hands and heart.
To Annery Garcia, cooking is all that and more.
“I love to cook, and having people tell you that they love your food is the most amazing thing, and I get that a lot,” she said.
Annery’s Kitchen is one of the food booths at the Inverness Market at the Depot on first and third Saturdays each month.
Unless it’s raining, Garcia is there with her fresh bread and baked goods – walnut rolls and pecan rolls, banana/banana nut breads, pepperoni mozzarella or jalapeno cheddar breads, cinnamon or chocolate babkas.
“I prep everything Friday morning and then I’m often up all night baking so I can bring fresh things to the market,” she said, “because the fresher it is, the longer people can enjoy it. Fresh from the oven is always the best.”
Garcia, 39, the oldest of four sisters, lived in the Dominican Republic until she was 7 and moved to New Jersey.
“My mom doesn’t like to cook, so I used to do it,” she said. “When I first started, I burned a lot of things and we had to order out, but I watched a lot of (cooking) videos to see how other people did their cooking and taught myself how to cook.”
The more she cooked, the better she got, savoring every compliment from family and friends.
“They used to tell me, ‘You should open up a restaurant,’ so that tells me something and that makes me very happy,” she said.
Growing up, Garcia knew she wanted two things: to have children and to cook for people.
The children came when she was a young adult, but not her own.
“I was a nanny for 15 years,” she said.
First in New Jersey and then in New York, she worked as a live-in nanny, five years with one family, six with another, shorter terms when she first started.
“I always wanted kids of my own, and I’m good with kids; I was a great nanny,” she said. “I raised them from the time they were babies… it was so hard to leave – I’m still in contact with all of them.
“I’m very grateful for that time, because I don’t have kids of my own.”
Part of her duties as a nanny was cooking for the children.
“Once the parents would see what I cooked they’d say, ‘Could you make dinner for us, too?’ That was amazing to me, the fact that they loved it,” she said.
Three years ago, Garcia moved to Citrus County.
She came with a dream.
“I see myself with a shop, having my baked goods and also the food that I cook,” she said. “In New Jersey and New York they have places where the food is already cooked and you pay by the plate. You can come in and get something quick, sit down and eat or take it to go.”
She wants to serve Spanish and Italian food, rice and chicken, steak, shrimp, beans, chicken parm, spaghetti and meatballs.
“Those are my two main things, Spanish and Italian,” she said. “But I have a lot of dishes in my mind – food from different cultures.”
She envisions a place with wooden tables, brightly painted blue furniture, jazz music playing.
“I want a place that’s a nice environment for people to come and have a peaceful experience.
“Once people understand (the concept), I think it will be successful, because it’s something different and new for the people here,” she said. “The people from New York and New Jersey will know what it is.”
Until then, Garcia is at the Market at the Depot on first and third Saturdays.
She also does catering.
“I can be your chef for a night or bring you a meal or do your meal prep,” she said. “Right now I’m trying to get my name out.”
Her name is Annery.