Annery's Kitchen

Annery Garcia, of Annery's Kitchen, brings her homemade, handcrafted bread and baked goods to the Inverness Market at the Depot in Inverness on first and third Saturdays. She also has a dream of opening her own restaurant. 

 Nancy Kennedy Chronicle Reporter

Editor’s Note: Across the nation, food trucks are one of the fastest-growing restaurant concepts and one of the most in-demand due to their affordability, versatility and accessibility – from hot dogs to shaved ice, empanadas to eggrolls, downhome to upscale and everything in between.

In 2021, the U.S. food truck services market size was valued at $1.16 billion and it’s growing, according to Grand View Research.

