Gov. Ron DeSantis signed off Thursday on all but two of the requested local projects ranging from river restoration to multi-use paths.
They are part of the state’s overall budget of $115.5 billion, a 6% increase from the current year’s spending plan.
The two projects that were vetoed were:
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
• The West Inverness Trail Connector: The $1.1 million request would have been use to connect about 19 acres west of Whispering Pines Park to the state trail.
• Tsala Apopka Chain of Lakes: The $700,000 was part of a long-term cleanup of the lake system.
“I am very grateful to Gov. DeSantis for a light hand with his veto pen for Citrus projects,” Rep. Ralph Massullo, R-Lecanto, said. “While I'm disappointed that the West Inverness Trail Connector and the Tsala Apopka Lakes restoration projects were vetoed, our community did extremely well with funding and I’m proud of our accomplishments.”
Here are the projects and funding amounts that made the cut:
• Inverness Airport Phase 2: $9 million – The money will be used for infrastructure improvements for the second phase of the development of the 75-acre business-industrial park at the airport.
• Halls River Multi-Use Path; $2.3 million – This is to help pay for a 10- to 12-foot wide asphalt path from South Riverview Circle to U.S. 19 in Homosassa.
• Crystal River Government Center: $1.35 million – for a new city hall
• Whispering Pines Entrance: $1 million – new entrance off U.S. 41 planned
• Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) Reclaim Project: $1 million – This is to fund the completion of the infrastructure needed to supply reclaimed water to the Citrus National (formerly Southern Woods) and Sugarmill Woods golf courses.
• Homosassa River Restoration: $4 million – to clean up and restore the river
• Kings Bay Restoration: $2 million – to fund the restoration and maintenance to finish the project
• Citrus Construction Academy: $308,500 – Money to be used to cover operating costs
• LifeStream facility: $1.5 million – for construction of a Baker Act facility
• LifeStream Capital Outlay: $2 million.
Massullo thanked Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, for his support “in helping move us over into the end zone with so many of our initiatives.”
“Citrus County is one of the best places in Florida to call home and now it’s a little more so,” Massullo said. “We’ll now start planning and working on next year’s projects.”
Statewide, the governor vetoed projects totaling about $511 million.
In a press release issued by DeSantis’ office Thursday, the governor attributed the statewide projects’ vetoes to the need to “maintain Florida’s sound fiscal standing in the face of continued economic headwinds due to ill-conceived federal policies.”
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.