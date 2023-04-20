TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Senate on Wednesday approved a plan to revamp the state’s alimony laws, taking another stab at a contentious issue that has led to vetoes of three similar bills over the past decade.

After wrangling for years, The Florida Bar’s Family Law Section and supporters of overhauling the alimony system have given their blessing to this year’s proposal. The bill would eliminate what is known as permanent alimony and create a formula for alimony payments based on the length of marriages.

