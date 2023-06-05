Aldi US had kept its plans for its popular chain grocery store in Inverness publicly quiet when the company submitted plans with the city a year ago.
Aldi was pretty much just as quiet when it decided to pull the plug on the standalone store on the northwest corner of State Road 44 and Forest Drive.
Inverness City Manager Eric Williams confirmed for the Chronicle that the company, with more than 2,000 stores in nearly 40 states, is no longer interested in opening a store in Inverness.
Williams said the company had already gone through the city’s permitting process and submitted engineering and design applications.
Williams said the community had been asking for an Aldi and believed the Inverness location was ideal.
He said Aldi representatives had been unclear about the reasons for the change in plans.
Aldi’s cancellation was “a big deal” for the city, Williams said.
Aldi did not return a telephone call by the Chronicle regarding the reason for the change.
In an email to Greg Rice, Inverness community development director, Keigan Stacho of Southeastern Retail Development, LLC, which owns the Forest Drive property, shared his frustration.
In a May 2023 email to Rice, Stacho wrote, “I wanted to let you know that, after all this time, ALDI has terminated our deal. There wasn’t much of an explanation given, which is extremely frustrating.”
“We now have that 2.5-acre site with no tenant and a lot of capital invested in the property,” he wrote.
There had been two tenants at the building before Aldi’s interest in moving in, but they are no longer there.
Rice said that the city and FDOT reviewed traffic predictions from a potential Aldi at the site, and there were no extraordinary problems.
Rice said after almost 18 months of interactions with Aldi representatives over the site, he thought “they were 100 percent ready to go.”
Aldi continues its progress toward a store in Lecanto.
