Aldi

Aldi US grocery store chain is still planning a store in Lecanto, but no longer Inverness.

Aldi US had kept its plans for its popular chain grocery store in Inverness publicly quiet when the company submitted plans with the city a year ago.

Aldi was pretty much just as quiet when it decided to pull the plug on the standalone store on the northwest corner of State Road 44 and Forest Drive.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.