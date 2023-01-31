Four chains have taken the next step in coming to the new commercial hub at County Road 491 and 486.
Aldi, Texas Roadhouse and Starbucks filed site development permits with the county to build at the Target-anchored Shoppes at Black Diamond on the northwest corner of the intersection.
Arby’s filed a permit for its new eatery on the southwest corner..
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Site development permits, normally required prior to the issuance of building permits, assure that site development is in compliance with county, state and federal regulations and harmful environmental effects and negative impacts are minimized or mitigated.
This will be the second Aldi planned for Citrus County. The chain in August submitted construction plans for a new store on the northwest corner of State Road 44 and Forest Drive.
The Germany-based grocery store has more than 2,000 stores in 37 states and is on track to become the third-largest grocery retailer, according to the company.
Texas Roadhouse is a popular steakhouse that specializes in steaks in a Texan and Southwestern cuisine style.
Founded in 1964, Arby’s is the second-largest sandwich restaurant brand in the world with more than 3,500 restaurants in nine countries.
Starbucks will be in the new Target-anchored Shoppes at Black Diamond, home to several retailers.
The coffee chain also announced it will build a standalone store off State Road 44 in Inverness. Insight Credit Union will be torn down to make way for Starbucks.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.