TALLAHASSEE — Florida is urging a federal appeals court to clear the way for a new law preventing transgender minors from receiving puberty blockers and hormone therapy, citing a decision last month in a “virtually identical case” from Alabama.

Attorneys for Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and state medical boards last week filed a 50-page brief arguing the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals should overturn a preliminary injunction that U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle issued in June against the law and related rules.

