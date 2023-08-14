Andy Chan, the CEO of Right Rudder Aviation, said Monday he wants to “stay in Citrus County forever and retire here.”
But to do so, the county will have to live up to the contractual agreement made when it selected his company five years ago to be the fixed-based operator at the Inverness Airport.
Chan said county commissioners have reneged on that contract, which stipulated a 20-year lease, broken up in four, five-year renewable increments.
“Honor the contract,” Chan said. “That’s all we want.”
But County Administrator Steve Howard said Monday the original contract language does not guarantee a 20-year lease. Instead, it states:
“The term of agreement shall be for a period of five (5) years, commencing on the 1st day of September 2018 and continuing through the 31st day of August 2023 (the “termination date”). The parties have the option to renew the lease and operating agreement with the lessor for three additional five-year periods.”
The contract only ensures a five-year lease, which expires Aug. 31, and then negotiations resume.
The lease became a flashpoint of controversy at last week’s commission meeting when the board voted 4-1 on a a two-year contract, with no renewal extensions.
Chan said those terms will make it impossible to continue to invest in new infrastructure at the airport and would lead to dire financial straits for his company and employees.
Chan said he doesn’t know if commissioners were even aware of the original contract, drafted by former county administrator Randy Oliver and a different set of commissioners.
Chan said Oliver and his staff drafted the contract in increments so the county had an escape clause at the end of each five-year lease period if Right Rudder wasn’t living up to the terms of the agreement.
Chan said Monday his company has gone above and beyond his contracted duties, spent "tens of millions" of his own money to improve what had been a dilapidated airport and repair its tarnished reputation.
That’s why he was surprised when commissioners last week balked at extending the contract another five years, as per the original agreement, and in essence gave him what he called a vote of no-confidence.
Chan said he has to believe there is something going on in the background he is not privy to because even the commissioners acknowledged that Right Rudder’s performance as FBO is not the issue, just the lease.
The county’s lease with Right Rudder expires Aug. 31 so time is of the essence to come to an agreement.
Kinnard appeared stunned last week when he saw how his colleagues were preparing to shorten Right Rudder’s contract, especially in light of the investments made to the community. He was the sole nay vote.
“They’ve done all the things we’ve asked them to do and more,” Kinnard said.
He called it a “vote of no confidence” and one that will reflect badly on the county’s treatment of businesses.
On Aug. 1, the county broke ground on a new Inverness Airport Business-Industrial Park, which is expected to be a major economic driver for the county.
But if lease terms cannot be finalized, there stands a chance the county will be left without its FBO and the immediate future becomes uncertain.
Shavonna Reid, vice president of business development with Right Rudder, said the company would have to lay off its 20-plus employees and her and Chan’s life savings would be gone.
“We have invested everything in this airport,” she said.
Also in jeopardy are the recently negotiated agreements to have the Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission fly in their aircraft for maintenance at Right Rudder.
County commissioners appeared blindsided when they learned Right Rudder’s lease expired at the end of this month. Reid said that was surprising since it was discussed at a June 6 commission workshop.
Chan said he recently met with County Commission Chairman Ruthie Schlabach, County Administrator Steve Howard and Frank Calascione, the county’s economic development director, to discuss the lease.
At last week’s County Commission meeting, Chan had proposed a 50-year lease, which he said would help him recoup a proposed $5 million investment in a new much-needed hangar.
That lease term didn’t fly with commissioners who then started haggling about what kind of lease terms Right Rudder should get.
Chan said Monday the 50-year lease is off the table, along with the hangar investment. All he wants now is for the county to fulfill its obligation and honor the original 20-year contract with four five-year renewals.
And the clock is ticking.