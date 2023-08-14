Right Rudder Aviation lease

Right Rudder Aviation Vice President of Business Development Shavonna Reid and Right Rudder CEO Andy Chan explain some of their business plans for their company based at the Inverness Airport.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor
Right Rudder Aviation Chief Executive Officer Andy Chan says millions of dollars have been spent to infuse the Inverness Airport infrastructure where his company is based. The aviation company and Citrus County are at odds over the lease the two parties agreed upon in 2018.

Andy Chan, the CEO of Right Rudder Aviation, said Monday he wants to “stay in Citrus County forever and retire here.”

But to do so, the county will have to live up to the contractual agreement made when it selected his company five years ago to be the fixed-based operator at the Inverness Airport.

Right Rudder Aviation cites numerous improvements to their facility including the purchase of two aviation fuel trucks, this one costing $250,000, according to Andy Chan, CEO of Right Rudder Aviation.
Aviation fuel and jet fuel are sold at the Inverness Airport. The two giant fuel tanks were some of the first improvements Right Rudder Aviation made after making the airport their base of operations. The improvements are noted by the two as critical to their operations at the airport.
Right Rudder Aviation Vice President of Business Development Shavonna Reid and Right Rudder CEO Andy Chan talk about business plans Monday, Aug. 14, from inside an Inverness Airport hangar where Right Rudder Aviation operates. The company operates a flight school from the location.

