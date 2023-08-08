Andy Chan, the CEO of Right Rudder Aviation, said county commissioners made it clear at their meeting Thursday they don’t want his business here.
“The message they are sending is clear, not only to me but other businesses that (Citrus County) is not business-friendly,” he said.
Chan’s comments came after a contentious discussion about the county’s renewal of the lease for Right Rudder, the fixed-based operator at the Inverness Airport since September 2018.
At that time, Chan signed a five-year lease that expires at the end of this month.
Chan on Thursday asked for a 50-year lease renewal, allowing him time to help recoup a planned $5 million investment on new hangars at the airport. He outlined all the services his company provides and how he has brought high-paying jobs to Citrus County.
Commissioners balked, saying a 50-year term was out of the question.
After much back-and-forth, the board voted 3-1 on a motion by Commissioner Rebecca Bays on a two-year lease extension.
The motion backers said they are waiting on a consultant’s economic development report due around the start of 2024 that will yield a more detailed business plan for Right Rudder and Crystal Aero Group, the fixed-base operator at the Crystal River Airport.
Chan said after the meeting he now has to consider whether he will sign the two-year lease or move his business out of Inverness to another county or state where he could get a better deal “and not be insulted.”
Commissioner Jeff Kinnard pushed for a longer lease agreement and criticized his colleagues’ apparent disfavor with Right Rudder.
“They’ve done all the things we’ve asked them to do and more,” Kinnard said.
Kinnard called it a “vote of no confidence” and one that will reflect badly on the county’s treatment of businesses.
Just prior to the Right Rudder vote, commissioners had come close to voting down a developer’s plans to build a car wash near the retail explosion happening at County Roads 491 and 486. Instead, the agenda item was tabled.
Bays said this is not a question of being anti-business.
She said the message is, “Yes, we are open for business but we’re going to be picky and get the best business here.”
Bays said her motion is not a vote of no confidence and she has nothing against Right Rudder.
Rather, she said it is about setting a higher standard for business in Citrus County and not continuing the piecemeal development that’s been the norm.
Commissioners voted 3-1 to move its Sept. 12 meeting and public hearing on the proposed Pine Ridge housing development to a larger venue at the College of Central Florida.
Kinnard voted nay, saying he didn’t want to spend $1,300 to relocate.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.