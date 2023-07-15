The much-anticipated groundbreaking of an 80-acre Inverness Airport Business Industrial Park is Aug. 1.
County commissioners have made the county-owned Inverness and Crystal River airports a top priority this year. It’s time, they said, to stop looking at them from just an aviation standpoint and start considering them as economic development drivers.
Citrus County has been working on developing the Inverness Airport Business-Industrial Park since the county purchased the land in 2001.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The Florida Legislature appropriated $5.08 million in 2022 to be used by county commissioners for phase 1 of the project. An additional $9 million was received in 2023 for Phase 2, which will include additional infrastructure needed to complete the facility.
Duke Energy’s Office of Economic Development recently gave county commissioners a $10,000 grant to help fund a financial analysis and strategic business planning study for Citrus County’s two airports.
The analysis should be completed in about six months.
Citrus County Economic Development Director Frank Calascione, who secured the Duke Energy grant, said the result of the study will be a roadmap for the recommended future development and operation of the airports.
“The two airports in Citrus County are assets and present an enormous economic opportunity to create high-paying jobs for our community,” said County Administrator Steve Howard. “If leveraged correctly, Citrus will play a role in ensuring Florida remains a leader in aviation and aerospace.”
The Duke Energy Economic Development Grant program makes investments like this “to build powerful communities that attract business investment and jobs, where residents and businesses thrive, and a talented workforce drives economic prosperity for all,” a company press release said.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.