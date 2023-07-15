Inverness business park

Due to its location and accessibility to Interstate 75, the county believes the Inverness Airport can be an economic engine, bringing high-paying jobs.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

The much-anticipated groundbreaking of an 80-acre Inverness Airport Business Industrial Park is Aug. 1.

County commissioners have made the county-owned Inverness and Crystal River airports a top priority this year. It’s time, they said, to stop looking at them from just an aviation standpoint and start considering them as economic development drivers.

