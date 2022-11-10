Small aircraft

United States Air Force veteran John "Johnny" Chambers explains how this single-seat Boeing P-26 Army Air Force fighter aircraft was utilized during World War II. Chambers found one of the antique aircraft, renovated it and planned to have it in the Inverness Veterans Day Parade next week. The parade has been cancelled due to the expected storm.

As a longtime Shriner, U.S. Air Force veteran John Chambers loves riding in parades.

“I’ve been a Master Mason 3rd Degree, a Shriner, a Knights Templar and a member of the American Legion for more than 50 years, and I’ve been in a lot of parades,” Chambers, 85, said from his home in Inverness.

This 1930s era Boeing P-26 aircraft was planned to be one of the many attractions at the now-cancelled Inverness Veterans Day Parade. The owner of the aircraft, John "Johnny" Chambers has restored the small airplane.

