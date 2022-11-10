As a longtime Shriner, U.S. Air Force veteran John Chambers loves riding in parades.
“I’ve been a Master Mason 3rd Degree, a Shriner, a Knights Templar and a member of the American Legion for more than 50 years, and I’ve been in a lot of parades,” Chambers, 85, said from his home in Inverness.
Before storm predictions canceled the annual Veterans Day Parade on Friday, Nov. 11, in Inverness, Chambers was putting the finishing touches on his P-26 Boeing “Peashooter” World War II fighter plane that he has been restoring for the past four years and had been planning to have in this year’s parade.
“Everybody knows that the Shriners ride jalopies or midget cars, things like that in parades,” he said, “and they have to buy or build them themselves.
“I built a custom motor scooter — it was awesome. I rode that in several parades, and then a guy bought it from me,” he said. “Then I built a car, a ‘Woody,’ using a zero-turn lawn mower. I took everything off it and kept the frame, and built a Woody out of wood, right down to the surfboard on the roof. I rode it in a parade, and someone bought it from me.”
Then he decided to go big and build a real Air Force fighter plane.
Not just any plane. Chambers wanted a P-26 Boeing.
A friend found one for him at the aviation boneyard at Davis-Monthan AFB in Tucson, Arizona, the largest aircraft boneyard in the world.
“My friend told the guy what I was looking for, and he told my friend, ‘We’ve got over 10,000 aircraft here; I’m sure we’ve got one somewhere.’ So, they got in a golf cart and rode around and found three,” Chambers said. “This one was the most salvageable.”
According to information from the National Museum of the United States Air Force, the P-26 Boeing Peashooter was a 200 mph (322 km/hr) aircraft with an open cockpit used from March 1932, and was still in use with the U.S. Army Air Corps in the Philippines in 1941.
The plane was known for its bright colors and short wings.
It was called the Peashooter for its gun blast tubes. It had two synchronized machine guns mounted in the cockpit floor, and it could carry bombs between the landing gear.
When the plane Chambers bought from the boneyard arrived, even though it was more than 80 years old, to this Air Force veteran, it was a treasure, a piece of history, and it was his.
His wife, however, wasn’t as thrilled as he was.
“She said, ‘If you put that in my driveway, you’re going to be looking for a new wife.’ That was four years ago, and she’s still with me,” he said.
He named the plane Joan.
“When it first arrived, I shook the seat to see how stable the floor was and the seat crumbled in my hand like eggshells and the floors were all rotted out,” Chambers said.
He repaired the floors and bought a new pilot’s seat. From there he continued working on it for the next four years until it was finished.
He said the day he took it for a test-drive around the neighborhood, people came out of their houses to see him driving his plane down the street.
He has a recording of the Armed Forces Medley of the songs from each military branch followed by a recording of a — loud — jet engine.
Unfortunately, Chambers won’t get to showcase his plane in this year’s canceled Veterans Day parade, but maybe next year.
“I just wanted to build something that had never been in a parade, at least to my knowledge,” he said.