Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10:30 a.m., Irene Piersall takes a seat in the main community room at Avante at Inverness skilled nursing care facility and begins to read.
Residents gather in their wheelchairs around her, some leaning forward to hear her soft, quiet voice as she reads stories of people’s Christian faith.
“I tried using a microphone,” she said, “but it just wasn’t me. But I think my voice is a benefit because they listen.
“Some tell me, ‘I don’t always hear what you say,’ but they sit and pay attention. Sometimes I think I get more out of it than they do.”
In 2019, Piersall, a nurse of 50 years, had retired as a case manager doing patient discharges at HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, and it didn’t take long to realize she missed being around patients and around people in general.
Her husband had died a few years before that, and she needed to find a purpose for her life.
“Truthfully, Avante was the last place I thought of, but I used to call admissions here to make a referral for a patient,” she said.
She told Georgette Bass, social services director at Avante, that she wanted to read to patients, just one day a week, just one patient at a time.
“On my first day, I went into a woman’s room and she was crying and screaming, and all I could do was rub her back,” Piersall said.
Bass said Piersall came back the next week, carrying her book, and the residents started talking: “Who’s that? What is she doing? Can she read to me?”
One-on-one, one day a week grew into reading to a group one day a week, then two, now three.
She often comes in when there’s a special event or just because.
“She connects with them,” Bass said. “They look for her.”
Piersall said some of the residents don’t come to listen to her read, but they seek her out to talk with her.
“Both of my parents were the youngest of (many) siblings, so I was always around older relatives, and I’ve always gravitated toward older people,”
She said this is something she looks forward to.
“I put myself in their shoes,” she said. “I’m healthy, but one day I could be where they are. One thing I’d like to say, activity directors in places like this do an important job, and they do it on a shoestring budget and many times out of their own pocket.
“So, volunteering, helping with activities, means a lot to family members. Just saying five words to someone or smiling – I have one man who always tells me I have a nice smile – you don’t know the difference it makes in someone’s life.”
